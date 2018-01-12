Erotic: Folake and her naughty friends' erotic sleepover [Part 20]

news

"OHHH! YEAH! OHHH! YEAH!" Ruth is ready to burst; I pull my arm from around my niece, grab Ruth's waist with both hands and slam her repeatedly down on my dick.

"YEAH!" Ruth screams, exploding in ecstasy as my dick erupts inside of her. Ruth collapses on my chest, rocking back and forth through the final fulfilling moments of her orgasm and milking the remaining cum from my dick. I put my arm back around my niece and pull her tightly against us while Ruth and I attempt to catch our breath.

"Thank you, Lenny!" Ruth says, kissing me all over my face.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you." Her chest is heaving and her pussy is still tightly wrapped around my spent dick as she persists in expressing her gratitude.

"I should be thanking you," I tell her, kissing her on the forehead. "That was incredible!"

"Thank you, Folake," Ruth whispers. "Thanks for sharing your cousin with us."

"He wasn't doing anything anyway," Folake laughs as she rubs her friends back. My right hand is all over Folake's back, touching and stroking while I kiss the top of her head. This is as intimate as we've been. It's almost like she participated. She was right there, I was touching her while I was fucking Ruth! Incredible!

"I should probably go," Ruth says, sitting up with a big smile on her face. "My niece will be home soon. I should be there." She lifts herself up and my sheathed dick flops onto my stomach. "I'll get my stuff."

After Ruth leaves the room, Folake lifts my dick, wet with Ruth's juices and removes the condom. "This guy's gotten quite a workout today," She smiles as she wraps the used condom in a tissue. Damn! Could this day get any wilder?

Rolling her body onto mine, Folake stretches out so her pussy is directly against my dick and her breasts are squeezed into my chest. Looking into my eyes she says, "You should probably walk Ruth home. It's late and her house will be dark."

"I probably should," I agree, wrapping my arms around my niece and holding her against me. Pressing her lips against mine, she gives me a quick kiss and rolls back off.

"Hurry back," she says, wiping the mixed juices from her abdomen. Who knows what that was all about? No doubt my niece is horny as hell after watching all the fucking this afternoon. Are we about to cross the line? I'm certainly going to hurry back. Damn!

Ruth only lives a few houses away and it takes us about five minutes to walk there. She unlocks the door and I go in with her until she has the lights on and feels safe.

"Lenny," she says, pulling me against her. "I know what you said about not getting hurt and I'm not expecting anything to change between us..." She kisses me long and hard. "But just so you know, if you just want to get laid you know where to find me."

"I may come looking, Ruth," I answer, honestly. "But you should be looking for guys closer to your own age." I kiss her again like a lover's reluctant goodbye and head home to find out what's going on with my niece.

Folake is no longer naked, she's slipped on a man's shirt, buttoning the bottom two buttons and leaving most of her breasts exposed.

"I cleaned up and put the sheets in the laundry basket," she says as I walk in the door. "How's Ruth?"

"She told me to call her anytime I want to get laid," I answer, smiling.

"Thank you for doing that," Folake says, stepping close and giving me a hug. "And for everything."

"Yeah, well you owe me," I say with a mock pout. "Pimping me out to all your friends. Making me eat their pussies and fuck them like I'm some kind of sex slave."

"Awww, poor baby," Folake says, touching my cheek. "How can I ever repay you for such orgy?" She's standing close, looking into my eyes.

"Is this my shirt?" I ask, grabbing the edges of the material and twisting them outward to expose her breasts.

"I felt weird cleaning the house naked," she shrugs. "Do you mind?"

"Mind?" I say pulling her closer to me. "This is really crossing the line, Folake!" I tell her with mock anger. "It's one thing for us to be kissing, touching and going down on each other but wearing my clothes, that's just too much!"

"Too much what?" she asks pressing her body against me.

"Too much intimacy!" I answer. "Take it off this instant!"

"If you insist," she says with exaggerated bashfulness.

"By the way, that's three things, not one," she says as she unbuttons the bottom two buttons and drops my shirt to the floor.

"What's three things?" I ask, honestly confused.

"Kissing, touching and oral sex," She smiles as she unbuttons my shirt, the one I'm wearing. "That's three things and you said it is one thing." Her hand has slid inside my open shirt and she's gliding her palm over my bare chest.

"Well, just don't cross that line again," I admonish her with dramatic anger. "You're my niece and there are certain lines we just shouldn't cross."

"Like wearing your clothes?" she asks, as she slips my shirt off my shoulders. She's completely naked and I have just my shorts on.