Erotic Story: The making of a hoe

'Nurse Rose contact the blood bank, she's going to need more blood, so we could save her life and that of the baby. You! (pointing to one of the nurses behind her)

Prepare her for the theatre!

Doctor Johnson please come with me I need to see the lady that brought her here.'

With that she left the labour room with Johnson behind her.

'Excuse me young lady, I'm Doctor Peju, the one in charge of the patient you brought in her minutes ago, what did you say happened to her again?'

'I don't know what you are talking about doctor, I already told you I saw her bleeding by the road side and decided to help. I'm I in some sort of trouble for helping?...

'Oma! Oma! Where is this girl? Oma!'

'What the hell, dad, can't you knock?' Mr. Badmus slaps her face real hard and starts speaking immediately

'Next time talk to me with respect, I'm your father not your younger sibling and need I remind you that this is my house and I have the right to open any door especially when the occupant whom happens to be around refuses to answer when called Oma'

Still holding her face with hot tears streaming down she tried to speak

'BUT DAD! I Didn...'

'Shut up young lady, you do not speak when I'm talking to you or is that what they teach you girls in school this days? Wait Oma what's this magazine with nude people doing on your bed? Are you watching porn now? Wow! LOLA! LOLA!! LOLA!!!'

'Yes Badmus what is it now?' Lola asked as she walks into Oma's room, but the sight of the magazine her husband held out for to see made her cover her mouth in surprise and shoot Oma an angry look, Mr. Badmus took the cue and spoke in fury

'Lola, your daughter reads and watch porn under my roof, who knows she might be sexually active amongst other things. I would have demanded a virginity test but it's useless, the only thing I'm going to make clear is no child of Badmus will bear a child out of wedlock NEVER! Talk to your daughter.'

With that he left with the Magazine in hand.

'No dear! You haven't, please can you give us any information about her or her phone so we could call her relatives, but I would really appreciate if you could go call any of her parents' Doctor Peju said

'Call any of her parents? See this lady ooo, hehehe (tapping her hands) so it's now bad to do good abi? Why una come the accuse me nah? I don tell una say I see am for road help am, wetin again you wan hear?' Jane asked

'Young lady calm down, I know you know something and you are obviously scared, but I promise if you give me any information about her I'd let you go, please we need your help.'

'You sure?' Peju nodded

'Ok, I dey see her around my area her name nah Oma Badmus, the daughter of the famous Badmus, I don discharge.'

With that Jane left, Lola was still in shock minutes after her husband left, she's still trying to wrap her hands around the fact that her own Oma Niniola Badmus is feeding herself pornography not to talk of practicing it. She opened her mouth to talk but nothing came out, she tried to talk again but Oma beat her to it

'First of, mum I'm not having sex, secondly if dad has taken a second to open that magazine he would have seen that they just have entertainment gist on it and that cover is just to entice customers.' She pouted and sat on her bed making an angry face. Lola looked at her daughter sighed and sat beside her

'Omo mi, you don't know how relieved I am that you are not having ... I don't like saying it before you, you are too young for the s word, just don't get into trouble, you know once a boy touches you, you get pregnant.'

'That’s a lie mum, touches don't get you pregnant sex does and what's this fuss about if I'm having sex anyway? Not like you and dad care about me aside how good my grades are. If you don't mind mum I have a text to study for and shut the door on your way out.'

Ever since the Magazine ordeal the atmosphere at home has been tensed, Mr. Badmus always barking at Oma and watching her every move whilst Lola has gone back to her business ignoring Oma as usual.

Mr. Badmus does nothing but remind Oma that she won't get a pin from him if she gets pregnant, she's not allowed to watch television and listen to commercial songs.

She only gets access to the internet in her father's study with him present, no phones no tabs. She leaves a triangular lifestyle school, house, church, even visitation of friends is forbidden unless they come to her house under the watch of her father.

With all these strict restrictions, Oma still found a way to hang out with her friends, she started leaving for school with clothes aside her school uniform, wigs and shoes. After school she would change into her outing clothes and go sit out with her friends who talk about nothing but their sex ordeal with boys then make it back home before her father returns.

She learnt how to masturbate just by listening to her friends, she has a body and height to die for, for a child of 16 years you could mistake her for an adult of 23 due to the kind of body she has. She has a stats of 34, 26, 43 with a height of 5.8ft a beautiful face and a killer Fashion sense.

Touching her killer boobs to trigger her sexual emotions weren't hard not to talk of rubbing her pussy lips gently just as her friends described.