Erotic: My escapade with Dami's mum! [Part 6]

She got back in bed and I stroked her shapely legs and luscious thighs. My hand drifted up to her mound and I felt that she was wet again with desire.

She smiled at me as I fingered her pussy and licked my fingers clean of her juices. Then she opened her arms and welcomed me into her body one more time. I slipped between her thighs and slid my hard dick into her pussy and Omotola uttered an audible gasp as I hit bottom.

I began to fuck her slowly and eased my dick almost all the way out of her pussy before plunging it back in. She was lost in the lust of the moment.

"Oh that's it fuck me, fuck me slow, fuck me good, fuck me forever," she whispered.

Just hearing her asking me to fuck her was an incredible turn-on for me and I picked up my pace. Omotola threw her hips up at me as if to try and get me deeper in her cunt. I felt my orgasm approaching but I didn't want to cum before she did so I tried to slow down.

"No, no don't stop, fuck me faster, I'm so close," Omotola begged.

I picked up the pace again as we both raced toward our orgasms. I don't know who came first because we were so close but she wrapped her legs around me and humped me for all she was worth as I spurted my seed deep in her womb. We continued to fuck each other until we were drained and exhausted.

I collapsed on top of her and she didn't seem to mind my weight as she held me and cried out.

"Oh thank you, thank you," she said over and over.

"Let's stay naked the rest of the day," she whispered.

I was all for that so I never did put my clothes back on. We stayed in her bed for awhile and then went back downstairs to watch TV. Later it was back to her bed and one more fuck session before we both dozed off and fell into a deep sleep.

On our third day together I woke up in the morning next to Omotola and I looked at her sleeping form next to me. She was sound asleep and she looked very peaceful as she lay there. In spite of my normal morning erection, I eased my naked body out of bed and headed downstairs.

I located my shorts, put them on and then made myself some breakfast. I was enjoying my second cup of tea when I got the idea to serve Omotola breakfast in bed. I prepared her favourite morning fruit salad, poured a glass of juice and a cup of coffee.

Locating the bed tray I put the breakfast on the tray and brought it up to her bedroom. Omotola was just starting to stir when I arrived with her breakfast. She rubbed her eyes as she focused on me and then smiled.

"Well what do we have here? What a nice surprise!" she said as I walked over to the bed.

"Good morning," I said as I sat on the side of her bed.

Omotola sat up in bed pulling the blanket up around her neck as she was still naked. I placed the tray on the bed and she quickly arranged the breakfast items.

"A fruit salad, how thoughtful," she said and then, "Please hand me my night gown."

I located her night gown on the floor next to her side of the bed and handed it to her. Omotola slipped the shirt on over her upper body covering her breasts. Then she moved the tray across her lap and took a sip of tea. As Omotola ate breakfast she thanked me for letting her sleep in and for making breakfast.

"I am very thankful that you let me sleep in this morning. As much as I have enjoyed our morning sex on other days, I could have never handled it this morning. I was exhausted," she told me.

"Yeah, you looked like you needed your sleep this morning," I replied with a smile.

"You are such a dear to bring me breakfast in bed. It was very thoughtful. You know in all my years of marriage I was never served breakfast in bed," Omotola said graciously.

"Another first," I added.

She finished her breakfast and handed me the tray. I took it and placed it on the floor and then I watched as she took off her nightgown and pushed the blanket down to reveal her naked body.

"Come back to bed with me," she sang.