It certainly was tight on her. Ngozi could feel her breasts being squashed in by the bridal gown, causing a huge swell of cleavage above the hem, which rose and fell with her every breath. Femi was mesmerized by it.

Ngozi had never really thought about getting married, but as she gazed at herself in the beautiful, expensive dress, she felt like a princess and wondered for the first time when she would be the one to own a dress like this.

She hoped that when the time came, she would be standing next to a man who looked like prince charming, not someone like Femi, but bless him, he was so pathetic it was almost pitiful.

She was feeling even hornier all of a sudden, this was like role playing heaven. He may not be much of a charmer but Femi definitely had something going for him. She could see out of the corner of her eye, the obvious bulge in his trousers pointing her way.

"So? How do I look?" Ngozi could see Femi was transfixed by her breasts, this shook him out of his daydream.

"B...b...beautiful." Never had a truer statement been uttered he thought.

"Better than Oge?" She teased. Femi nodded dumbly.

"It doesn't feel quite complete, there's something missing. How does the saying go? Something borrowed, something blue, something old and something new?"

"Yeah that's right." Femi mumbled, his eyes drifting back down to her heaving breasts.

"Well the dress is new and I'm borrowing it from Oge. Do you have anything old and blue?" She turned to face him, his face was now damp with sweat.

"Most brides wear a garter, I could fetch one?" He hurried off, returning with a garter belt in hand.

"Great!" said Ngozi, sensing another prime opportunity to tease poor Femi.

"This dress is quite restrictive, I'm not sure how far I can bend in it, would you mind?" She lifted her right leg and pulled up the dress, all the way above her thigh.

Femi blinked in disbelief. Mind? Would he mind? He would have wrestled a lion just for a chance to touch her. Now she was inviting him to do just that. Was he dreaming? He bent down on one knee and slipped the garter over her outstretched foot. He was determined to savour every second of this experience, with both hands he slowly moved it up over her calf, then over her knee, feeling every contour of her smooth skin as he went, before coming to rest around the top of her thigh.

He squeezed the firm flesh of her thigh lightly, before reluctantly removing his hands. It was by far the most erotic experience he had ever had.

Ngozi slowly lowered the dress back to the floor. All of the teasing was getting her really worked up, she could feel the juices building, dampening her panties. It was the situation that turned her on the most, it wasn't Femi that was for sure. But judging by the size of the bulge, now straining the material of his trousers, he might be of some use. Maybe it was time she got the satisfaction which she so desperately craved. She took a step closer to Femi.

Femi stood still, unable to move, his breathing became even more unsettled as Ngozi advanced on him, her gorgeous face now inches from his own. He was lost in lust as he gazed into her deep cold eyes.

"Only one thing left, I need something old." Ngozi placed her hand on Femi’s chest and gently raked her nails across it.

"Any ideas?" She breathed the words. With her other hand Ngozi pulled the curtain all the way closed behind him. The rest of the world was shut out now, they were alone in the confined space of the changing room, the air seemed to crackle with electric sexual energy, sending goosebumps over both their bodies.

With a confidence Femi never new he even had, he grabbed Ngozi around the waist and pushed her backwards into the mirror. He paused, his mouth millimetres from hers, dumbfounded by what was happening. Then he kissed her, savaging her mouth with his own. The taste of her strawberry lip gloss filled his senses, as her soft lips melt with his. Their tongues snaked around each others, exploring one another's mouths.

For Femi, it was heaven, no other word for it. His hands roamed their way up Ngozi’s body until he was holding either side of her head, brushing his thumbs lightly across her smooth cheeks. He began planting small, passionate kisses on Ngozi’s lips, she responded by taking Femi’s bottom lip between her teeth and chewed on it gently.

" I want you so badly." Ngozi could hear the desperation in his voice.

"Easy! I think you were about to show me my something old." Her hand moved down and she began to massage Femi's raging erection through his trousers.

"It's all yours! Take it! Please take it!" Femi pleaded.

Ngozi unzipped his trouser and slipped her hand inside, taking a firm hold of his meaty member, she pulled it free from his boxers. It was a good size, maybe 7 inches in length if she had to guess, but what she was most impressed by was it's thickness. Ngozi began to caress Femi’s veiny shaft, it filled her entire grasp, as she twisted her hand around it.

"Oh lawd, oh, oh lawd!" Femi thought he was about to have a heart attack. Having this beautiful woman playing so sensually with his penis was almost enough to send him over the edge. He prayed he wouldn't cum right there and then.

He panted heavily, trying hard to catch his breath, When something happened which nearly shocked him. Ngozi lifted the wedding dress up and swiftly lowered herself to the floor, careful not to kneel on the dress. Without warning she plunged her mouth down around the full length of his fat cock, until her lips touched the base of his shaft.

Femi staggered backwards, almost falling through curtain before steadying his feet. Unable to hold back a high pitched whimper.

"OH MY GOD!" Femi barked, as Ngozi continued to ravage his dick, taking it all the way down her throat before pulling back, smothering his sensitive helmet with licks and kisses while her hand furiously pumped his shaft.

"Such a lovely fat dick" Ngozi moaned.

" that's good." Femi’s confidence was growing. He stared down at her panting chest, still amazed by what was happening.

"Do you want to fuck my pretty mouth with your big dick?" Ngozi teased., opening her mouth wide.

Femi ran his fingers through her hair, taking a firm hold of Ngozi’s head, he pushed in the tip till it touched the back of her mouth. The sensation of her tongue pressing against his shaft as he began shallowly thrusting back and forth was incredible.

"AHHHHHH!" he groaned as Ngozi choked on his dick. She didn't pull away however, instead she urged him in deeper, grabbing hold of his ass and pulling it towards her. Soon Femi was rapidly fucking her throat. She gagged a little every time he thrust all the way down.

He moaned with pleasure, he'd never had a blow job anywhere near this intense, he could feel his balls tightening and didn't know how much longer he could last, he had to slow down.