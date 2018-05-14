Home > Hot! Pulse >

5 incredible techniques every woman should know

Masturbation 5 incredible techniques every woman should know

Masturbation is about connecting with yourself and enjoying your body.

Touch yourself in a whole new way.

Masturbation is such an obviously effortless, yet difficult exercise. However, it is something many of us want to experience, but have feelings of fear or worry about.

Masturbation should be as fulfilling and relaxing as meditation because it is the ultimate alone time.

Here are some techniques every woman should know about.

1. You should know more about your anatomy

Thoroughly knowing about your anatomy will enable you to pleasure yourself better. Don’t be scared to grab a hand mirror and take a look, either. So, if you don’t know what the clitoris even looks like, you won’t know where to begin.

2. Find what works for you

To have the best masturbation session, you need to not only know what your anatomy looks like, but also what works for you. So, believe it or not, there are more ways to touch a clitoris than high-pressure direct contact.

3. Locate the clitoris manually

Start by lying down and ensure you have privacy so you won't be disturbed, then take your hand and explore the area. Begin at the top of the vulva, which is the area closest to you. You can feel a soft and squishy structure that some refer to as a "button" that is located at the "top" of the lips. So once you know where the clitoris is, test different pressures and speeds.

4. Examine the G-spot

The G-spot is located about two-thirds inside the vagina on the anterior wall, which is the side closest to your stomach. Once the G-spot is located you can either use a G-spot wand or your fingers to stimulate it.

5. Orgasm shouldn't be your focus

Most women can get performance anxiety, even when they are alone. However, putting pressure on yourself to orgasm will only make the orgasm more difficult. So start by relaxing and mentally preparing for the experience. Focus more on the moment and the pleasure you are experiencing.

