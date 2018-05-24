5 amazing reasons to have more sex

news

If you don't have any reason to get busy tonight we've got some reasons to help you have sex immediately.

Apart from having sex for the obvious reasons like love, baby making, or pleasure, there are some health benefits to getting intimate.

See health benefits below.

1. You burn calories

Sex can strengthen muscle tone, increase your heart rate, and get your whole body working. According to a 2013 study in which volunteers wore activity trackers while they did the deed, men burn about 101 calories per session, while women torch an average of 69. So if you have sex for a longer period of time, you can have even more of those calorie-burning benefits.

2. You sleep better

After orgasm, the body releases a relaxation hormone called prolactin. So if you're not too tired beforehand, having sex and reaching orgasm may certainly help you nod off a little more quickly than you would have otherwise.

3. Lowers blood pressure

Regular sex allows for better blood pressure control, and better stress management overall. Sex not only lowers people's perceived levels of stress, but it also helps them handle stress more effectively, as well.

4. Strengthens your heart

Regular sex may benefit the cardiovascular system in other ways.

People who have healthy sex lives probably have overall healthy lifestyles. So sex helps regulate hormones like estrogen and testosterone, which impacts all kinds of systems in the body, including the heart.

5. Boosts immunity

Getting down on a weekly basis stimulates the immune system and provides protection from the common cold.