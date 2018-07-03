3 tips on how to enjoy anal fingering

news

Blowjobs and putting the P in the V are things that people are concerned about, but butt stuff holds a special place as being the thing that seems to worry people the most.

Anal fingering might not be as big as inserting sex toys up your butthole or having anal sex, but it can still freak people out. It shouldn’t because it can be enjoyable.

So if you’re considering trying anal fingering, but you’re worried about it being uncomfortable, there are some things that you need to do to ensure you have an enjoyable experience. Read some tips on how to make anal fingering more enjoyable below.

1. Use lots of lube

Lube is the secret to making most sexy situations more enjoyable. Lube will reduce friction which will make inserting fingers easier. So it's better to use too much than too little. Make sure fingers and buttholes are thoroughly greased before getting into action.

2. Relax

If this is something you want to do and you're doing it for your pleasure, you should be excited rather than nervous. If you're worried or scared, you'll be even tighter back there which will make penetration more difficult.

3. Make sure those fingernails are properly trimmed and clean

Whether you're anal fingering yourself or someone else is doing the deed, make sure all nails are short and rounded. A finger can be uncomfortable, but a long finger can be seriously painful. Not to mention that it could even cut your delicate behind. Also practicing safe, clean sex is essential in any situation. As you're dealing with the butt, it's mandatory to practice good hygiene. Just make sure that you're not sticking a finger that was up a butt in any other holes. And never forget the importance of a good clean up.