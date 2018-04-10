news

Another unsightly video clip showing a soldier brutalizing a civilian over bribe has surfaced online.

The video clip shared by Instablog9ja shows a soldier beating a commercial driver up for allegedly refusing to give him a bribe.

According to the reports, the incident took place today, Monday, April 9, 2018, during a trip from Jos to Keffi.

See the video clip below:

The soldier is also alleged to have delayed other commuters travelling along the route, over the same issue.



As sad as it may seem, this is hardly the first case of soldier brutality on a civilian, which has become a handy tool for security operatives to use in oppressing members of the public .

Police officer spotted throwing stones at a woman [Video]

Just when we were sure that there was little the Nigerian police could do to shock us, they go ahead and surprise us.

This surprise came in form of a video recording that shows a police officer throwing stones at a lady in Ijapo Estate, Akure, Ondo State.

In the video shared by Instablog9ja, the victim is seen putting in feeble efforts to retaliate, while another police officer is seen trying to protect her from the stones.

Voices can be heard in the background asking about the credibility of the police after such behaviour.

They went on to express disappointment in the country as a whole but that hardly comes as a surprise.

This is one out of a long list of treacherous, unprofessional and childish behaviours exhibited by the police and in many cases, such occurrences have led to the loss of lives.

Police assaulting civilians

Nigeria is one sad story after another of assault and victimization from the people who are sworn to protect same citizens they assault on a daily basis.

From extortion to framing and implicating innocent citizens as well as killing innocents with little or no regard for life, the police has proven on more than one occasion that they are not friends with the citizens that are responsible for their earnings.

Military regimes in Nigeria saw an intense violation of human rights as less attention was paid to the rule of law especially when it concerns civilians who are without wealth.

Democracy has hardly impacted the attitude of security personnel in respect to maintaining civility.

It is the year 2018 but under them, it feels like the military era of the 80's and early 90s' all over again.