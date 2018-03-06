news

A suspect arrested by operatives on the Osun State Police command is claiming to have been possessed by "the spirit of selling babies."

She was reportedly arrested for stealing an 18-month-old baby in Osogbo, Osun State.

According to the young lady recorded on tape during her confession, the spirit causes her to steal babies from where ever she finds herself.

The suspect whose identity is yet to be disclosed, was arrested with a male accomplice who tells her when to steal the children, as well as helping her sell them off.

Man arrested for stealing 7-month-old baby

In a similar occurrence, one Happiness Umaru, was caught red handed after he kidnapped a seven-month-old baby.

Umaru, 26, was nabbed by policemen attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), of the Lagos State Police Command on March 16, 2016, at Eric Moore in Surulere area of the state.

During interrogation, Umaru allegedly told the officers that he was the baby's biological father but later changed to say he found the baby around Ijora Railway, when he went into a bush to answer the call of nature.

After the case was transferred to the Gender Department of the command for further investigation, officers from the unit visited the scene of the incident, where they located the biological mother of the baby who was still at a loss on how her baby had disappeared.

The baby has been released to the mother, while the suspect has been charged to court.

Human Trafficking and baby factory

The Nigerian police has been doing its best to curb the baby factory menace that has been sweeping the country of late.

There have been reports upon reports of child trafficking rings being exposed for running baby factories in different areas of the country.

Recall that the Abia State Police Command arrested a man of God, Pastor Christopher Tochukwu for allegedly raping pregnant teenage girls and operating a baby factory from where he sells the babies.

Punch reports that Pastor Tochukwu operated a church and a medical center which was converted into a baby factory at number 252 Faulks Road, Aba.

While parading the suspect at the Command headquarters in Umuahia, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Leye Oyebade, said that the pastor has been constantly and repeatedly raping the pregnant girls at his medical center.

Oyebade said that when one of the rescued girls was interrogated, she claimed that Pastor Tochukwu has been raping them and in one of his attempt to rape one of the girls, he was stabbed in the neck by the victim with a glass object she laid her hands on.

He added that one of the girls who gave her name as Imeobong Udoh, under interrogation, alleged that her two months old baby she delivered at the medical center run by the pastor, was forcefully taken away from her by the wife of the pastor and sold to an unknown person.