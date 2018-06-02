news

A video clip has been making the rounds on social media, showing a young man allegedly vomiting money in University of Benin (Uniben).

According to the reports, the young man was reportedly arrested after it was discovered that he was vomiting money , after a visit to Fist Bank in the school's premises.

What is said to be money can be seen dropping mysteriously off the young man who is also seen picking it up in the video clip.

Watch the clip below:

Going by the voice heard in the background, belonging to the person making the video, ritual activities are suspected to be behind the strange occurrence.

The Edo State Police Command, however, is yet to confirm the occurence.

Stranger things have been seen as a result of suspected ritual in a bid to make money.

New money ritual in Ogun has a wealth seeker barking like a dog

A video shared on Instagram has brought attention to a new money ritual system which requires wealth seekers to bark like a dog once a month in order to be rich.

In a clip posted by Instablog9ja on Friday, April 13, 2018, a young man was captured in this act while his buddies made fun of him.

Texts which accompanied the file revealed the ritual as a new trend common in Ijebu-Ode located in Ogun State, Nigeria.

The person in the footage, name unknown, seemed vast in the procedure he once exhibited during a visit to the Club Royale located in Oba-Akran, Ikeja, Lagos.

It appeared a distasteful exhibition by a following of Nigerian youths who have developed a liking for easy money.