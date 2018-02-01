news

A Nigerian lady, Barbie Ulonna has opened up about regrets she had over dating a Yahoo boy who reportedly eats bread and excreta as part of an instruction outlined for money making rituals.

She made known her experience during a visit to the former boyfriend who was overheard discussing the sore moment he consumed faeces in a conversation with his pal.

Unknown to him, the narrator who made for his kitchen to refresh herself, was listening to the chat.

This inspired Ulonna to make a quick exit from his apartment. She attributed a kiss she shared with the unknown boyfriend as a reason why she had a mouth infection. This and more were shared via RantHQ, a Facebook discussion platform .

"I posted a story sometime ago, about kissing someone I just started dating and when I got home, I had sores all over my gum, I didn't think it was something serious since the first sore went away after 2days.

"Well, reading comments here made me really scared, some people suggested I had herpes, so I had to rush to the hospital the next day.... Doctor ran a check on me, and thankfully, it wasn't herpes but oral thrush..

"Now, here's the main gist...

"I visited le boo (now ex), with the intention of discussing what I noticed with him, and to know what he actually eats that causes me to have those sores.

"On my way to his house, I perceived a very awful smell at just outside the gate, I felt it's normal refuge smell, so I didn't take it to mean anything.

"Few minutes after I visited, his friend also came visiting, and we were all just in the parlor gisting, before NEPA took the light.... Lee boo went to turn on the gen and his friend went with him, I also decided to go to the kitchen to find something to drink, that was when I heard their discussion.

"My people, it turned out lee boo was telling his friend that the last excreta (shit) they brought was smelling very terribly, he said he just managed to use little amount to eat bread and then threw away the remaining in the neighbors trash, his friend was laughing and then told him to just tell the guys that bring it not to bring the one that smells too much.

"I fainted and woke up, I couldn't believe my ears, what????

"He was into yahoo plus???? I don't understand, I know where he works and besides, I wasn't even dating him for money, I was devastated, it didn't make sense, why would he involve in such??

"Anyway, I quickly ran back to the parlor, sat down and pretended not to hear anything.

"As soon as he came out, I just told him I needed to go, he was surprised because I only just got there, but I gave one excuse and he let me go, with promise I was to see him the next day, he saw me off to the car and I drove off, that's the last time I'd ever see him again, thank God he doesn't know my house. God forbid bad thing.

"I'm still petrified, may God save us ladies from evil ooo, there's a lot out there, one can't be too sure again.

"But u see ehh? Before I date anybody again; he has to do HIV test, mouth swab, mental check and spiritual check...... I'm done with relationships for now," says a much wiser Barbie Ulonna.

Her awareness about the hazard associated with having a relationship with a person who engages in 'Yahoo Plus', a fetish means to getting money popularly explored by individuals who patronize internet fraud, could have served a grandmother Grace Ovbiedo, prior to her death.

Ovbiedo was reportedly murdered by her grandchildren who killed her for money rituals.

Two out of a group of four Yahoo boys who perpetrated the act were apprehended by the police in Edo State while trying to dispose the body of the deceased.

Their arrest was revealed by DSP Chidi Nwanbuzor, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), for Edo State, who mentioned that the force is in pursuit of two other accomplices.

The quartet, Dickson Oluka, Austin Enayi, Salaya Oluka and his brother Martins, who went on the run following the murder that occurred on Friday, December 12, 2017, received the instruction to murder the deceased after consulting a native doctor on how to become rich.

It was alleged that the group of wealth seekers tied a tortoise on their backs and smashed Ovbiedo's head on the wall .

This was based on a message they received from the priest who told them they can acquire their desire when a person close to them is killed.

According to many reports, this was confirmed by a family member who stated that the suspects executed the order as soon as they got home.