'We make girls run man, useless after using them for rituals'

Some suspects arrested by the police in Lagos State for allegedly indulging in Yahoo Plus, the higher version of Internet fraud where rituals are involved, have confessed that make their victims, especially girls, either run mad, become sick or useless.

Total media reports that one of the suspected fraudsters identified simply as Hakeem, alias H-Funds, a 26-year-old university drop out, told the police that they use voodoo otherwise known as Yahoo Plus or Science to get money from their victims.

Hakeem who said he dropped out in his first year in school to concentrate on the ritual fraud, added that he was able to buy cars, build a house and other properties from the proceed of the rituals.

ALSO READ: "Why Always Nigerians?: Nigerian fraudster arrested in Canada in $230K scam"

He reportedly said:

“After spending lavishly, we sometimes go bankrupt. So, we have no choice than to use metaphysical powers to hypnotize our victims online. The act of using voodoo is what people nicknamed ‘Yahoo Plus.’

I use it so that the victim, otherwise known as a ‘client’, will fall deeply in love with me and obey my every command. I have been into dating scam for a while now and I can boast of two cars and a house.

I use voodoo for dating scam. I use it to spellbind my online victims and make him or her easy to control. There are different kinds of voodoos; one is to use the image of a white client, another one is to make incisions on our hands, place our legs on a tortoise or take the client’s name to a cleric or native doctor.

Sometimes, we take our phones and computer to the shrine. The type of Yahoo Plus I do is to take client’s name to the shrine,” he confessed.

Another suspect who gave his name as Lanre, a 25-year-old man, also confessed to defrauding unsuspecting victims online, but however said he couldn’t have succeeded in Internet fraud alongside his younger brother if their mother didn’t step in.

According to him, after buying a car through his first scam proceeds, his mother took them to a herbalist and introduced them to the new level of cyber fraud, Yahoo Plus.

“Although my father is late, we have been successful in this cyber fraud business because my mother supports my brother and I. My mother took my younger brother and me to a woman’s place.

The woman took us to a river and bathed us. Asides that, I do other sorts of rituals like ‘Oshole.’ Once you have done Oshole, you will succeed in every kind of Internet scams.

I must confess that I have achieved a lot by God’s grace. I haven’t seen any repercussion because I do go back to the herbalist’s place to renew my voodoo.”

Another suspect who gave his name simply as T-Money, said that he had been using black magic for his cyber crime for long.

The 27-year-old T-Money, a 200-level drop out, said after he abandoned his university programme, he tried his hands at several menial jobs, but failed to succeed in any, and had no option but to go into cyber fraud and later graduated to the use of rituals.

“When I started the Internet fraud, I couldn’t earn much. I only earned enough to buy clothes, some pair of shoes and an iPhone.

I became intrigued on how my friends were making good money. I asked questions and got answers. It was the answers that led me into Yahoo Plus. It is what most of my friends do. I went to meet an Islamic cleric.

I was into dating scam when I first started. The dating scam was not really fetching huge amount of money. I began using Yahoo Plus because my friends were making it big and buying cars.

Once they make big money, they will go and lodge in hotels. I desperately wanted to belong. I wanted to know what it feels like to be rich. I had no choice than to meet the cleric whom I paid money for the ritual. Look at me today, I’m doing fine.”

For 28-year-old Sir Cash, there are different categories of Yahoo Plus known as ‘Oshole’ and ‘Irapada.’

According to him, the two are used to enhance Internet scam operations.

“There is another Yahoo Plus. It is very bad and dangerous. It entails using the ‘glory’ of innocent girls. You rub something like oil into the private part of a girl before having sexual intercourse with her.

She either becomes sick or will never amount to much in life. We also use prostitutes. Most of these rituals have repercussions. One must be very careful.

Most of us do a voodoo called ‘Oshole.’ Oshole has little or no repercussion and most of us use it. The way Oshole works is that it compels the victim to pay money.

ALSO READ: "Love Scam: Yahoo-Boy in prison for defrauding white woman of $267,000"

There are some of our guys, who, after using the voodoo get richer, but also forget to return to the shrines or clerics to renew their voodoo. That’s when problems start. One can even run mad if care is not taken.”

The police say it has commenced investigations with the aim of arresting other members of the Yahoo Plus while those already in custody would soon be charged to court.