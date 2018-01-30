Surgeon accused of damaging dead woman's intestine passes away

Home > Gist > Metro >

A surgeon alleged to have damaged a woman's intestine has passed away. This has left police confused about what to do.

The deceased, Mrs. Victoria Isaac died following a complication during surgery.

Policemen in Abuja are reportedly battling with confusion concerning the right way to address the demise of a surgeon, Dr. Aqson Warigon, accused of damaging the intestine of a woman, Mrs. Victoria Isaac causing her death.

The latter was 29 years old until her passing at the Maitama District Hospital, Abuja, on Sunday, January 28, 2018.

Her husband, Isaac revealed in a report compiled by the Daily Trust News expressed that his late wife had visited Warigon to seek help concerning an inability to conceive a child, but this only brought death to her.

Victoria began having issues four days after undergoing a surgery which prompted her to visit the surgeon's hospital Niquad clinic.

“He asked us to come back on the 7th of August 2017. He requested for N50,000 for the operation. He later reduced N5,000 after I begged him.

"The operation was done on the 7th, and he discharged my wife on the 9th after I paid the money.

“Immediately after giving her the drug that evening at home, her breathing became fast and her body became weak, so I called the doctor and he asked that she be brought back to the clinic," says an aggrieved Isaac who is having a hard time deciding whether to drop the case due to the death of Warigon on November 1, 2018.

The latter reportedly denied removing the patient's intestine following a visit to the Maitama police area command.

