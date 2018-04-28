news

One Nkemakolam Ugorji, and his wife, Happiness, have been arrested for reportedly selling their two-day-old baby girl in Isiala Ngwa, Abia State.

Punchng reports that the 35-year-old father and his wife who have been married for seven years, already share four kids.

ALSO READ: Wicked mother sells daughter's day-old baby for 250k

They reportedly revealed that they realised their inability to care for the fifth child, which was the reason they decided to give her away to foster parents.

Happiness said, “My husband and I decided to sell our baby because of hardship. We have four children and my husband is not working.

"When I was pregnant, there was no money for me to go for antenatal and feeding was even a problem for us. That was why we decided to sell our baby.”

According to Happiness, the nurse who delivered her of the baby was the one who connected them to the lady who helped them to sell the baby for the sum of N300,000 .

Identified as Nma, their accomplice said that the couple had approached her to help them put the baby up for adoption with foster parents who could take care of the baby.

Nma disclosed that she invited one pastor who was childless for 28 years, to adopt the baby.

The pastor is said to have paid the sum.

Nigerian couple sells daughter for N400K barely 24 hours after birth

Similarly, a Nigerian couple was arrested after selling daughter for a sum of N400,000 barely twenty-four hours after she was born.

Andrew Enwerem, the Police Public Relations Officer in Imo State confirmed the incident according to a report compiled by Punch News.

The couple, Ifeanyi, 35, and Emmaculata Elijah, 30, conspired to dispense of the newborn on Friday, January 26, 2018, a day it was born.

Other persons arrested in connection with the crime include Grace Mezu, 55; Fedalia Ariri, 55; and Amarachi Obiekwe, 49.

ALSO READ: 'I sold my baby for N250K' - Teenage suspect

The police rep stated that the baby was recovered in Lagos on Saturday, February 17, 2018.

He added that the whereabouts of two out of the couple's list of seven children is unknown. The incident is an example of the menace that has welcomed human trafficking in Nigeria.

Most of the time, this has occurred based on ritualistic goals.