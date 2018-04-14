Home > Gist > Metro >

Police arrest Port Harcourt based nurse for running baby factory

Baby Factory Nurse arrested for baby trafficking in Rivers

The 37-year-old nurse based in Port Harcourt is alleged to have been housing pregnant ladies till delivery and aiding the sale of their babies.

Rescued pregnant girls from the baby factory [Illustration]
Officers of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested one Kelechi Okamgba, for allegedly helping pregnant ladies sell their babies, in essence, running a baby factory.

LIB reports that Okamgba takes a cut of between N70,000 and N80,000, from each sale.

ALSO READ: Female pastor arrested for allegedly selling 64 babies

However, the suspect was arrested on March 19, 2018, by men of the Rumuolumeni Police Station, after they stormed her ‘baby factory’.

According to the reports, five ladies, including four pregnant girls, were arrested following the operation.

The pregnant girls have been identified as Obianuju Nze (22), Chinemerum Orji (18), Josephine Chimena (33) and Chidinma Ndukwe (17).

During interrogation, Okamgba, who hails from Obioma-Ngwa in Abia State, said,

“The women, some of their boyfriends bring them. They (boyfriends) find and negotiate the baby buyer themselves. The buyer(s), at the delivery of the baby, will settle them.

"I will then give them the bill for feeding, accommodation and treatment. That is the reason they are under my care”.

Rescued baby factory inmates

Rescued baby factory inmates

While begging for mercy, Okamgba also revealed that the last baby sold in February 2018, was sold at N350,000.

One of the pregnant young girls, who identified herself as Gift Festus said: “My boyfriend brought me here. He said if I put to bed, someone will come for the baby who will take care of the baby. My elder sister is aware of the development.”

The growing business that is baby trafficking/Baby factory

The Nigerian police has been doing its best to curb the baby factory menace that has been sweeping the country of late.

There have been reports upon reports of child trafficking rings being exposed for running baby factories in different areas of the country.

Pastor Christopher Tochukwu is not what he claims in public

Pastor Christopher Tochukwu is not what he claims in public

Recall that the Abia State Police Command arrested a man of God, Pastor Christopher Tochukwu for allegedly raping pregnant teenage girls and operating a baby factory from where he sells the babies.

Punch reports that Pastor Tochukwu operated a church and a medical center which was converted into a baby factory at number 252 Faulks Road, Aba.

While parading the suspect at the Command headquarters in Umuahia, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Leye Oyebade, said that the pastor has been constantly and repeatedly raping the pregnant girls at his medical center.

Inside Africa's most populated country lies a dark business of babies being sold illegally.

Inside Africa's most populated country lies a dark business of babies being sold illegally.

Oyebade said that when one of the rescued girls was interrogated, she claimed that Pastor Tochukwu has been raping them and in one of his attempt to rape one of the girls, he was stabbed in the neck by the victim with a glass object she laid her hands on.

He added that  one of the girls who gave her name as Imeobong Udoh, under interrogation, alleged that her two months old baby she delivered at the medical center run by the pastor, was forcefully taken away from her by the wife of the pastor and sold to an unknown person.

