Home > Gist >

Father sells son for N150K in Calabar

Dad From Hell Father sells son for N150K in Calabar

A father has been arrested by the Cross River State Police Command for selling his two-year-old son for a mere N150K.

  • Published:
Abraham Moses Udoh says he sold his son to take care of his family play

Abraham Moses Udoh says he sold his son to take care of his family

(Calabar Reporters)

Baby Factory 'Infants sell for the same price as bag of rice in eastern Nigeria' - Foundation
Man Of Satan Pastor arrested for raping pregnant girls, operating baby factory
Child Thief Customer abducts 2-month-old baby in a Lagos market
Bad Image 37-yr-old woman arraigned for selling baby for N100K
Baby Factory Female pastor arrested for allegedly selling 64 babies
In The Blood Father, daughter nabbed for stealing 2-month-old baby
Foreign Criminals Togolese, Chadian caught while attempting to kidnap girl in Lagos
Father From Hell Man beheads son for money rituals in Plateau (Graphic Photo)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 52-year-old man, Abraham Moses Udoh has been arrested by the Cross River State Police Command for allegedly selling his two-year-old son for a mere N150,000.

According to Calabar Reporters, Udoh who was paraded by the State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa at the Command headquarters, was arrested following a report lodged at a police station by his wife, Esther.

CP Inuwa explained that Udoh sold the child without the consent of his wife and that on interrogation, the suspect revealed that he sold the child to an unidentified woman residing in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, because he needed money to take care of his family.

ALSO READ: "Poverty: Couple sell daughter to pay rent, set up provision store"

“On July 24, 2017, a case of child trafficking was reported at our Uwanse division in Calabar. One Esther Abraham reported that her husband sold their two-year-old son without her consent.

Upon investigation, Udoh revealed that he sold the child at the cost of N150,000 to an unidentified woman residing at Uyo in Akwa Ibom State.

Upon arrest, the sum of N103,000 was recovered from him and registered as an exhibit. Investigation is in progress to arrest the alleged buyer and recover the child. In the end, everybody involved will be charged to court,” Inuwa said.

In a chat with newsmen during his parade, Udoh, a native of Akwa Ibom, confessed to selling the child because life has been difficult for him and his family.

“I sold the child because I needed money. I have six children and I am really sorry for not telling my wife about it,” he said.

ALSO READ: "Child Trafficking: 50-yr-old woman sells 3-yr-old girl to pay house rent"

Udoh's arrest is not the first time a parent has been nabbed for selling their kids as a couple, George and Victoria Sunday Udoh, were also arrested in the Ikom Local Government Area of the state in April 2017, for allegedly selling their six-year-old daughter for N400,000 to open a shop.

More

Mother From Hell Woman sells 2-month-old baby to buy motorcycle
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Badoo Lagos police discover ritual cult shrinebullet
2 End Times Transgender man gives birth to baby boy in US [Photos]bullet
3 Badoo Cult gang strikes again in Ikorodu, kills parents, their 2...bullet

Gist

#WhoYouGoCall
Mc Dowell's Friendship Test Who you go call?
Sexual frustration
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Thelma should help her husband seek help
This confused girl needs advice
Morning Teaser 'I caught my uncle's wife with her driver in bed'
Samson Abioye, the CEO and co-founder, Pass.ng.
Samson Abioye Nigerian tech space in shock over death of Pass.ng CEO