Father sells son for N150K in Calabar

A 52-year-old man, Abraham Moses Udoh has been arrested by the Cross River State Police Command for allegedly selling his two-year-old son for a mere N150,000.

According to Calabar Reporters, Udoh who was paraded by the State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa at the Command headquarters, was arrested following a report lodged at a police station by his wife, Esther.

CP Inuwa explained that Udoh sold the child without the consent of his wife and that on interrogation, the suspect revealed that he sold the child to an unidentified woman residing in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, because he needed money to take care of his family.

“On July 24, 2017, a case of child trafficking was reported at our Uwanse division in Calabar. One Esther Abraham reported that her husband sold their two-year-old son without her consent.

Upon investigation, Udoh revealed that he sold the child at the cost of N150,000 to an unidentified woman residing at Uyo in Akwa Ibom State.

Upon arrest, the sum of N103,000 was recovered from him and registered as an exhibit. Investigation is in progress to arrest the alleged buyer and recover the child. In the end, everybody involved will be charged to court,” Inuwa said.

In a chat with newsmen during his parade, Udoh, a native of Akwa Ibom, confessed to selling the child because life has been difficult for him and his family.

“I sold the child because I needed money. I have six children and I am really sorry for not telling my wife about it,” he said.

Udoh's arrest is not the first time a parent has been nabbed for selling their kids as a couple, George and Victoria Sunday Udoh, were also arrested in the Ikom Local Government Area of the state in April 2017, for allegedly selling their six-year-old daughter for N400,000 to open a shop.