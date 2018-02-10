Mystery snake allegedly swallows N36m cash at JAMB office

news

According to a staff of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, a mystery snake allegedly swallowed proceeds from the sale of admission scratch cards in the state, totalling N36 million.

The board's management for the Makurdi, Benue state office is yet to come to terms with the explanation given by one of its staff members.

ALSO READ: Young lady stripped naked for stealing boyfriend's money (Video/Graphic Photos)

According to the reports, the mystery snake reportedly sneaked into the accounts office of the Board a number of times and made away with the N36m.

A sales clerk, Philomina Chieshe, told the JAMB registrar and his team that she could not account for the N36m she made in previous years before scratch cards were abolished.

In the course of interrogation, Philomena denied stealing the money , choosing to blame the mystery snake instead.

She, however, confessed that it was her housemaid that connived with another staff member, Joan Asen, to “spiritually” steal the money from the vault in the accounts office.

In her confessional statement, Philomina said that Joan Asen and her accomplices confessed to stealing the money “spiritually” through a mysterious snake that swallows the money from the vault.

ALSO READ: 24-yr-old driver in court for stealing employer’s money

She said, “It was a mystery to me too. I have been saving the money in the bank, but I found it difficult to account for it. So I started saving it in a vault in the office. But each time I open the vault, I will find nothing."

The board is yet to respond to the strange occurrence. Stay with us as the story develops.