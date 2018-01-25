Housemaid begs for mercy as boss calls her out for stealing

news

In Lekki, Lagos, a housemaid was at the mercy of her boss lady who called her out for stealing from her apartment despite having access to many privileges.

A video shared on Instagram showed the help, Victoria Ogbu pacing about her employer's living room while asking to be pardoned.

The latter disclosed that she was caught after taking an amount of Dollar currency on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.

She seemed disappointed by Ogbu's behaviour who confessed that she had been engaging in acts of stealing throughout the 8-month period under her employ.

"This is Victoria Ogbu. My househelp for the last 8 months. Paid well, works minimal hours, treated like a household member. Caught her today and she confessed with her own mouth. She has been steadily stealing personal effects and cash.

"Caught her today after she stole dollars from a well concealed place. And the most annoying thing is the way they start crying and begging once caught.

"This has been going on for months! You treat them well but they have no conscience and will happily rob you blind," Ogbu's boss wrote.

ALSO READ: Police arrest man who stole and sold a child for N75,000

She advised more caution with housemaids when being considered for a job that requires them to be accommodated at their employer's home, especially one that has children living in it .

Having cameras installed to monitor events is not a bad idea according to Ogbu's boss.