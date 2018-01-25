Home > Gist > Metro >

Housemaid begs for mercy as boss calls her out for stealing

Thief! Housemaid begs for mercy as boss calls her out for stealing (Video)

An employer accused her housemaid of stealing from her over an eight-month period.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Lekki, Lagos, a housemaid was at the mercy of her boss lady who called her out for stealing from her apartment despite having access to many privileges.

A video shared on Instagram showed the help, Victoria Ogbu pacing about her employer's living room while asking to be pardoned.

The latter disclosed that she was caught after taking an amount of Dollar currency on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.

She seemed disappointed by Ogbu's behaviour who confessed that she had been engaging in acts of stealing throughout the 8-month period under her employ.

"This is Victoria Ogbu. My househelp for the last 8 months. Paid well, works minimal hours, treated like a household member. Caught her today and she confessed with her own mouth. She has been steadily stealing personal effects and cash.

"Caught her today after she stole dollars from a well concealed place. And the most annoying thing is the way they start crying and begging once caught.

"This has been going on for months! You treat them well but they have no conscience and will happily rob you blind," Ogbu's boss wrote.

A housemaid reportedly stole an undisclosed amount of foreign currency from her boss. play Housemaid begs for mercy as boss calls her out for stealing (YouTube)

 

ALSO READ: Police arrest man who stole and sold a child for N75,000

She advised more caution with housemaids when being considered for a job that requires them to be accommodated at their employer's home, especially one that has children living in it.

Having cameras installed to monitor events is not a bad idea according to Ogbu's boss.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 No Shame! Beer-loving prophet pictured kissing wife and housemaidbullet
2 419 'Yahoo boy' nabbed in bank while trying to withdraw £30,000bullet
3 Dogs Here are some of the most dangerous breeds in the worldbullet

Related Articles

End Of Luck Lagos police arrest robbers who posed as law enforcement officers with fake guns
In Ogun State Woman who abducted 3-yr-old girl at RCCG Redemption Camp nabbed by police
Heartless Father Policeman beats son to death for stealing N2000
What A Man Can Do... Notorious female pickpocket disgraced in Abia
In Lagos Court jails 22-year-old man for attempting to steal
In Abuja Court jails scavenger for criminal trespass
In Nasarawa Police arrest man who stole and sold a child for N75,000

Metro

The youngster was tied with a chain to prevent him from escaping from home report says.
Wicked! Spiritually challenged boy chained by grandmom rescued by police
A church member confirmed that he received healing following an illness after having three sips of beer.
No Joke! Congo church heals members by a sip of beer
Alfred Kipkemoi Mutai who reportedly raped two hens to death was apprehended by a mob.
Konji Man rapes stolen hens to death
Graphic Content
Early Departure Baby found dead at a refuse dumpsite opposite Unizik