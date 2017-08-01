Home > Gist >

24-yr-old driver in court for stealing employer’s money

A 24-year-old driver, Sefiu Oladokun, who allegedly absconded with his employer’s N144,000 was on Monday brought in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused is facing a count of stealing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Yomi Egunjobi, told court that the accused committed the offence on July 24 at Oke-Odo market, Abule-Egba, Lagos.

Egunjobi said the N144, 000 belonged to Oladoku’s employer, Mrs Ronke Olorunda.

“The accused was a driver to the complainant but ran away with his employer’s money,’’ he said.

Egunjobi also said the complainant gave the accused some cartoons of noodles to deliver to one of her customers but failed to deliver the money from the delivery of goods to his employer.

“The complainant gave the accused some cartoons of noodle to deliver to a customer who needs them urgently.

“He delivered the goods, collected the money and absconded with it.

“Thereafter, the accused refused to pick the calls from the complainant, but he was later arrested by the police,’’ he said.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015(Revised).

The accused pleaded not guilty.

The accused risks three-year jail, if found guilty of stealing according to the provisions of Section 287.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.I Raji, granted the accused N 50,000 bail with two sureties in the like sum.

She said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until August 9 for mention. 

