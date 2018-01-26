Home > Gist > Metro >

4 officers accused of stealing money from traffic offender

The accused reportedly removed the sum of N86,000, from the vehicle of a traffic offender.

  • Published:
The Ogba Magistrate’s Court, has arraigned four officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) for allegedly stealing money from a traffic offender.

Adeniyi Lamowa, Abiodun Odutan, Adekunle Fasanya and Kayode Olodo, who were arraigned on Thursday, January 25, 2018, were alleged to have stolen a sum of N86,000 from a complainant, Alao Abayomi who owns a Toyota Sienna vehicle.

According to Punch News, the latter who kept a sum of N103,000 in his car claimed that the accused removed part of the money after they had seized it on Wednesday, December 1, 2017. He was accosted on this day for a road infraction which involved "picking somebody on the road."

This ensured the towing of his vehicle down to LASTMA's office in Ikeja, Alausa where he was slammed with a sum of N20,000, as fine.

He however felt disappointed after noticing a reduction in the amount he kept in his car.

The accused who submitted a not guilty plea were hit with a two-count charge of stealing by police prosecutor, Sergeant Unah Mike.

They were granted bail in the sum of N50,000, at the end of their first arraignment.  Further hearing is expected to hold on Monday, February 19, 2018.

