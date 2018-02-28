Home > Gist > Metro >

My Lagos Diaries: The Redemption Story of Fatima

My Lagos Diaries Freedom Foundation series reveals how Fatima was rehabilitated from drug addiction

Watch "My Lagos Diaries Episode 1" reveal the touching story of Fatima and her actual struggle with drug addiction.

  Published:
Drug abuse has become more rampant in the past decade, yet faint attention is being paid to its influence on users.

The introduction to drugs often marks the beginning of a downward spiral. Too few get lucky enough to receive the support and counselling they need.

Freedom Foundation Nigeria, a faith-based NGO, has always looked to shine the light on these vices and the social and economic challenges that affect so many but are largely ignored by most Nigerians.

This past weekend, "My Lagos Diaries", a thirteen week video journal by Dr Tony Rapu and Freedom Foundation Nigeria, debuted across Nigerian TV stations. The first episode featured the touching story of Fatima and her real-life  struggle with drug addiction.

We followed Fatima over a period of 9 years and watched as she went through detoxification, rehabilitation and reintegration into the society.

It was honest story telling, showing how hard it is to break the cycle of addiction but with assistance and encouragement we can all change our story.

See Before and After Images of Faith:

If you missed Fatima’s story on TV, catch up with it on YouTube version.

