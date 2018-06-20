Missing OOU student, girlfriend found dead

news

After being declared missing one month since they were last seen, a 300-Level Computer Science student of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, and his Diploma student girlfriend, have been found decomposing in a bush in Ogun State .

According to the reports, the pair, Adebisi Oriade aka Oh Dollar and his girlfriend, Juliana, were last seen going on a date in late May, and have been missing since then.

Oriade's car was reportedly found later on with its car doors open but the couple was nowhere to be found.

However, the decomposing bodies of Oriade and Juliana were discovered today, June 19, 2018, inside a bush at Oru in Ijebu.

Friends have now taken to social media to mourn their loss.

May their souls rest in peace.

Choir member found dead after leaving home with boyfriend

News reports have revealed that a member of the Catholic Biblical Movement of Nigeria (CBMN), has been found dead along the Adikpo expressway in Benue State.

The lady identified only as Caroline was reportedly meant to lead the psalm on Palm Sunday, during the Easter celebrations before her untimely death .

Instablog9ja reports that the deceased was found dead after reportedly leaving home with her boyfriend on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

According to the reports, the yet-to-be-identified man is said to have returned to her home to ask if she had arrived.

However, the police arrested him after the body of the deceased was found by the roadside , yesterday morning, Friday 23, 2018.

Late Caroline was reportedly meant to sing Psalms on Palm Sunday at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Adikpo.

May her soul rest in peace.