Missing OOU student, girlfriend found dead

Missing OOU student, girlfriend found dead

The decomposing bodies of Oriade and Juliana were discovered today, June 19, 2018, inside a bush at Oru in Ijebu.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Adebisi Oriade aka Oh Dollar

Adebisi Oriade aka Oh Dollar

(facebook)
After being declared missing one month since they were last seen, a 300-Level Computer Science student of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, and his Diploma student girlfriend, have been found decomposing in a bush in Ogun State.

According to the reports, the pair, Adebisi Oriade aka Oh Dollar and his girlfriend, Juliana, were last seen going on a date in late May, and have been missing since then.

The deceased, Juliana

The deceased, Juliana

(facebook)

 

Oriade's car was reportedly found later on with its car doors open but the couple was nowhere to be found.

However, the decomposing bodies of Oriade and Juliana were discovered today, June 19, 2018, inside a bush at Oru in Ijebu.

Friends mourn the loss of their friends on social media

Friends mourn the loss of their friends on social media

(facebook)

 

Friends mourn the loss of their friends on social media play

Friends mourn the loss of their friends on social media

(facebook)

 

Friends have now taken to social media to mourn their loss.

May their souls rest in peace.

