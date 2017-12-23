Home > Gist > Metro >

Deadly cult gang wipe out family of 3 in Ikorodu

Attacks by the deadly ritual gang which had subsided considerably have resurfaced again after a family of three was wiped out in Ikorodu.

(Ikorodu Ambassadors)
Just when residents of communities in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State had heaved a sigh of relief that the menace of the deadly ritual cult gang, Badoo, they have struck again wiping out a family of three in the Ibeshe area.

PM News reports that the cult group struck in the early hours of Thursday, December 21, 2017, killing the man of the house, his wife and their only son in their usual manner of using a grinding stone to smash the heads of their victims before wiping their blood and brain membranes with handkerchiefs.

It was gathered that the corpses of the victims who were simply identified as the Aros have been evacuated from the house by emergency officials and taken to the Ikorodu General Hospital.

The incident, according to reports, has been reported to the Lagos State Police Command and the police have swung into action with the aim of nabbing the suspects.

Uneasy Calm

In the last few months, the attacks by the deadly ritual gang had subsided considerably after the new Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohinmi, announced that over 200 cult members in Ikorodu had renounced cultism and had handed over their weapons.

The CP made the announcement when he paid a courtesy call to the Oba of Ikorodu and had promised to make sure the residents of the area do not experience such deadly attacks again but with the renewed surge, it remains to be seen how the CP hopes to tackle the menace once and for all.

