Home > Gist > Metro >

Church of England minister caught sniffing cocaine

God Have Mercy! Church of England minister who loves prostitutes caught sniffing cocaine

The Reverend allegedly had a discussion with a company who engaged him in a chat over prostitutes and drugs.

  • Published:
The Reverend Stennett Kirby captured sniffing cocaine in a church-owned residence. play

The Reverend Stennett Kirby captured sniffing cocaine in a church-owned residence.

(The Sun UK)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Reverend Stennett Kirby of the Church of England, has been captured in an image sniffing cocaine and expressing a preference for prostitutes over nurturing a relationship, in a conversation with company.

According to the Sun UK News, the clergyman aged 64, was caught in the act at his church-owned residence worth a sum of £1.5million.

In the property belonging to the Diocese of Chelmsford, Kirby was seen smoking a wrap of the Class A hard drug.

“I’m a very happy man,” the minister told his company after inhaling from a crack pipe.

play Church of England minister who loves prostitutes caught sniffing cocaine (The Sun UK)

 

Reports revealed that the subject also watched porn and engaged in a discussion about acquiring some escorts on a trip to Soho, a location in the West End of London.

“You’re happy now, innit?,” his company asks.

“I’m a very happy man. I love it.

“It f***ing turns me on when I have this and I watch that,” Kirby who is believed to be watching porn at this time responds.

In a footage obtained by the Sun UK News on Sunday, February 18, 2018, Kirby who is the vicar of West Ham Parish Church was quoted revealing a desire to visit sex shops once he is able to embark on a dinner outing with a friend in Soho.

The conversation suggests that the priest has an intense interest in sexual immorality.

He was revealed as one who wears an air of excitement when it concerns consumption of drugs and obscenity, a personality considered strange for a man in his position.

“I’m going to Soho with my mate for dinner. I’m going to sex shops to get some poppers,” the Reverend says while discussing an imminent plan.

An associate minister at the West Ham Parish church, the Reverend Stephen Chandler broke the news concerning allegations against Kirby during a worship service. He assured the embattled priest of his support.

"By now many of you may have heard of an article which has appeared online today concerning your vicar, the Revd Stennett Kirby.

"I am trying to support Stennett pastorally at this demanding time for him and he is very much in my prayers and Bishop Stephen’s [of Chelmsford], as are you all here at All Saints.

"The article contains serious allegations with regard to drug taking and other matters of an ethical nature," Chandler told a congregation.

Meet 'Juju' pastor who cures cancer by sucking women's breasts

In Africa where various religion hold the hearts of the people, church related scandals are quite common.

The police in Lagos have arrested a clergyman, Raphael Obi, also known as Pastor Sharp Sharp who reportedly cures cancer by sucking hard on a woman's breast.

A report claims that the man of God has cured "killer diseases" by simply licking the female organ. He expressed this during an interrogation conducted by policemen from the Area M Command located in Idimu.

"The police at Area M Command, Idimu, Alimosho local government area of Lagos State, arrested Obi for alleged gross misconduct, sucking of breasts and engaging victims in marathon sex in the guise of deliverance," a report by a local media disclosed.

ALSO READ: Congo church heals members by a sip of beer

More reports revealed that some charms attached to baby dolls were discovered at the suspect's residence.

The police have acquired these are expected to present this as an evidence of misconduct against Obi.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Serial Killer The full story behind Ade Lawyer's arrestbullet
2 Sad Occurence Patients flee hospital as police declare head doctor...bullet
3 Everywhere We Go Italian embassy records 1,185 Nigerians with fake...bullet

Related Articles

Kemi Olunloyo Pastor David Ibiyeomie drops criminal defamation charges against blogger
Kidnapping Mentally ill pastor apprehended for raping woman abducted at church vigil
Light Out Young man dies mysteriously after birthday celebration
Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's WhatsApp group
Psycho! Sex-seeking landlord flings female tenant off 3-storied building
Superman Pastor who attempted to "fly to heaven" becomes butt of jokes on social media
Too Much Money South Africa pastor shows up for church service in Rolls Royce
'Pastor Sharp Sharp' 'Juju' pastor who reportedly cures cancer by sucking women's breasts arrested

Metro

Co-passengers were made furious due to an incessant farting by an elderly man on-board Transavia Airlines plane.
Hilarious Pilot forced to make emergency stop due to passenger's uncontrollable farting
Abdullahi Darma, an aide to Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state killed his daughter in a car accident.
Uncontrollable Pain Katsina government official crushes daughter to death with car
Nigerian woman bags 6 year jail term in Rwanda for drug trafficking
Drug Trafficking Nigerian woman bags 6 year jail term in Rwanda
Surajudeen Balogun
Unrepentant Soul Police arrest ex-convict for duping policewoman on Facebook