All hell breaks loose as man walks into own funeral

Juan Ramon Alfonso Penayo walked into the venue of his funeral

The burial of one Juan Ramon Alfonso Penayo saw some drama when the deceased reportedly walked into the venue of the funeral.

All hell broke loose when the 20-year-old man supposedly deceased showed up at his own burial in the village of Santa Teresa in Paraguay, leaving his grieving family beyond shocked.

Mirror UK reports that Penayo returned home after he had been missing for some days.

However, some burned remains had earlier been discovered by the police and seeing as it could not be identified, it was believed that it had to be Penayo.

His family had feared that drug gangs that operated in the area had gotten to him and killed him.

So one can only imagine their shock when he casually walked into the wake being held for him.

However shocked Penayo's family was, they must have been relieved to realise that their son was alive after all.

Dead man shot 15 times attends his own funeral

The family of a man who was shot dead decided not to opt for a coffin and instead sat him up on a chair, cigarette in hand and with his eyes wide open to pay their last respects. Mirror UK reported.

Fernando de Jesus Diaz Beato, 26 died after he was shot 15 times outside his home in the Villa Carolina neighbourhood of San Juan on March 3.

Dead man shot 15 times attends his own funeral play

Dead man shot 15 times attends his own funeral

(The Sun UK)

 

His family decided against laying Beato in a coffin, and instead chose to prop him up in a chair so that they could ‘remember him as he was’.

He can be seen clad in designer gear while sitting in the chair with his legs crossed.

In his hand, the dead man holds a cigarette while his eyes was left open.

Dead man shot 15 times attends his own funeral play

Dead man shot 15 times attends his own funeral

 

It is the first time Marin Funeral Home have kept the eyes open of a dead person during a funeral.

Damaris Marin, the owner of Marin Funeral Home, in Rio Piedras, said they worked closely with the family to achieve their wish.

She said: ‘This time is different because he is seated with his legs crossed but, this is the first dead man in history with his eyes open.

Dead man shot 15 times attends his own funeral play

Dead man shot 15 times attends his own funeral

(The Sun UK)

 

‘We gave [the family] a surprise by leaving the eyes of the dead man open.’

One of Beato’s sisters said in a video obtained by Live Leak: ‘Everybody is really surprised because seeing him like that is like seeing him as if he were alive.

Another sister, Ihizz Diaz Beato, said: ‘We decided to embalm him like this because he was a very happy person, very active and we want to remember him as he was.’

Police say they have yet to find any leads on the crime and are continuing to investigate.

It appears that embalming bodies and putting them in unusual settings has become a trend in Puerto Rico in recent years.

Last month, we reported that a gambler's dead body was embalmed so he could play final game of cards with family and friends

