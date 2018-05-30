5 myths about sex, condoms and contraceptives

news

MTV Shuga stunned many on Tuesday when a documentary was aired showing the lives of the real people that inspired the recent season of the show.

This people had striking similarities with the characters portrayed in the TV Series and we got to see how they deal with issues relating to transactional sex and contraception in real life.

One of the highlights of the show was getting to see many myths about sex, condoms and contraceptives get debunked. So without further ado, let’s walk you through some of the eye-opening truths on common misconceptions about condoms and contraceptive that you may have.

Withdrawal Solves All

A growing habit among young people is to often rely on the “withdrawal method” as their form of “safe sex”. Not only is this not in any way safe, withdrawal method does not reduce the chances of getting STIs. Some research has even shown that withdrawal method may not even be enough to prevent the risk of pregnancy, so it’s best to use a condom.

Jumping After Sex = No Conception

So this is a particularly strange one. Apparently one of the issues addressed by the documentary is that some girls think if you hop repeatedly immediately after sex you may not conceive. Not only is this completely untrue, it is also downright preposterous.

The only thing that can protect you from conceiving after unprotected sex is the morning after pill/ emergency contraceptive. So ladies, please, don’t creep anybody out after sex by jumping around like a Kangaroo and NO, “pushing” like you’re about to deliver a baby doesn’t help push out the sperm either, so save your kegel skills.

Sex Education Is Awkward

Yes, nobody likes to talk about sex openly, it is a rather uncomfortable conversation, but one of the tropes that MTV Shuga subtly addresses is that if you’re old enough to have sex then you’re old enough to talk about it. Sex education is a major theme of the MTV Shuga show and also this ‘In Real Life’ documentary.

Here, the message is driven home with the subtlety that makes you see the reason why sex education is important without the message being judgmental.

Contraceptives Are Not The Worst

Many young people don’t take contraceptives. The list is almost endless for all the “supposed side effects” these are supposed to have. From being responsible for weight gain to permanently ending conception, the list goes on.

All these are false and contraceptives may actually be best for couples who are married or in committed relationships but are not ready to conceive. The implants, IUCD or birth control pills are all options young people looking to avoid unwanted pregnancy need to consider.

A note of caution, however, contraceptives may prevent pregnancy but certainly don’t prevent STI’s, so condoms are still advised even when you’re on contraceptives.

Postinor To The Rescue

Every young adult having sex probably knows postinor. The drug and its blockbuster sequel (postinor 2) have become common off-the-counter solutions for people who have had unprotected sex. However, what a lot of people don’t know is that this drug should only be used as an emergency after unprotected sex and is not a sure-fire way to prevent unwanted pregnancy.

Using a condom or contraceptive are still the more preferred ways to avoid pregnancy. Pills like postinor should only be used in emergency situations.

So there you have it, 5 common misconceptions about sex debunked. Don’t just use these as conversation starters, take a hard look at this information and try to make wise decisions about your sex life. Remember, the goal of an HIV free generation begins with you.

Visit Mtvshuga.com for more information.

