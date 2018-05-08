Home > Entertainment > Music >

Yemi Alade concludes European leg of Black Magic Tour

Singer Yemi Alade has brought to a close the European leg of her Black Magic Tour with a concert in Netherlands.

play Yemi Alade has enjoyed a successful European tour which came to an end with a concert in Netherland (Michael Tubes Creation)
Yemi Alade has wrapped up the European leg of her Black Magic Tour with a successful concert in the Netherlands.

Fresh off winning the award for "Best Performer" at the 2018 edition of the Headies Awards, Yemi Alade alongside her Ova Sabi band stormed Amsterdam, Netherlands to wrap up the European leg of her "Black Magic Tour".

The tour which has witnessed sold out concerts in several European cities like London, France, Sweden, Germany, Italy, Spain, Finland, Belgium etc, came to an historic end as Alade treated fans who filled up the halls of the iconic Melkweg, in Amsterdam with a mind-blowing performance.

play Yemi Alade has brought to an end her European tour with another successful concert (Michael Tubes Creation)

The set which lasted 1 hour and 45 minutes boasted live music from the Effyzzie Music star's catalog.

play Yemi Alade and her dancers performing on stage (Michael Tubes Creation)

According to her reps, Yemi Alade will also embark on an African and United States of America leg of the "Black Magic Tour" in the near future.

Before heading out on tour, Yemi Alade held a Wakanda themed birthday party in March.

play Yemi Alade rocked the Amsterdam crowd during her set (Michael Tubes Creation)

The took place at the Ember Creek and was attended by friends and associates of the talented singer. Some of the guests who showed up were IK Osakioduwa, Chioma Akpotha, Beverly Osu, Denrele Edun, Praiz, Soma of Big Brother Naija Season 2.

