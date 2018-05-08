Yemi Alade concludes European leg of Black Magic Tour

news

Yemi Alade has wrapped up the European leg of her Black Magic Tour with a successful concert in the Netherlands.

Fresh off winning the award for "Best Performer" at the 2018 edition of the Headies Awards, Yemi Alade alongside her Ova Sabi band stormed Amsterdam, Netherlands to wrap up the European leg of her "Black Magic Tour".

The tour which has witnessed sold out concerts in several European cities like London, France, Sweden, Germany, Italy, Spain, Finland, Belgium etc, came to an historic end as Alade treated fans who filled up the halls of the iconic Melkweg, in Amsterdam with a mind-blowing performance.

The set which lasted 1 hour and 45 minutes boasted live music from the Effyzzie Music star's catalog.

According to her reps, Yemi Alade will also embark on an African and United States of America leg of the "Black Magic Tour" in the near future.

Before heading out on tour, Yemi Alade held a Wakanda themed birthday party in March.

The took place at the Ember Creek and was attended by friends and associates of the talented singer. Some of the guests who showed up were IK Osakioduwa, Chioma Akpotha, Beverly Osu, Denrele Edun, Praiz, Soma of Big Brother Naija Season 2.