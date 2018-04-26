Will American hip-hop act be shooting a video in Nigeria?

news

American hip-hop act, J Cole arrived the shores of the country on Wednesday, 25th of April ahead of headlining the Castle Lite Unlock concert this weekend.

The ''False Prophets'' rapper who recently released his fifth studio body of work, ''KOD'' and subsequently unveiled the visuals to two singles off the project is enjoying a good spell on the charts.

The title track off the album, ''KOD'' broke Spotify's record for opening day stream and had 12 songs featured on the Top 13 on its first day of release.

J. Cole has now made the journey down to Nigeria, where he is billed to perform alongside several other Nigerian superstars like Wizkid, Davido, Ycee, M.I, Tiwa Savage and more.

But outside performing, there are speculations that the rapper may also be shooting a video in the country.

Following visuals for 'ATM' and 'Kevin's Heart' , J Cole is due to release more videos in the coming weeks and adding scenes from Nigeria sounds ideal especially as it is becoming a trend for international acts who come around for shows on the continent.

Let's take a look at five international artists who have been held spell bound by the African continent.

1. Rick Ross - Hold Me Back (Alternate Video)

In August 2012, upon his visit to Nigeria to headline the Summer Jam Festival, the rapper stayed back after the concert and shot scenes off his single ''Hold Me Back'' in Lagos.

The video which captured scenes from various locations in the Obalende area, generated controversy as Nigerians claimed that the American rapper portrayed the country in a bad light, focusing only on the slum areas.

2. Migos - Call Casting

In December 2016, American hip-hop group Migos visited the country for the Beat FM Christmas show.

Alongside delivering a stellar performance at the event, they also used the opportunity to shoot the video for their single ''Call Casting'' off the Culture album.

The video captured the trio of Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff deliver their verses in various scenes around both the mainland and island parts of Lagos, including the infamous Lagos traffic.

3. Rae Sremmurd - This Could Be Us

In 2015, the Mississippi brothers had been on the road touring North America and Europe for several months as part of Nicki Minaj's Pinkprint tour, from where they got invited to South Africa.

On arriving at South Africa, the duo had seized the opportunity to shoot the video for ''This could be us'', which was the fourth single off their debut album Sremmlife.

The video covered shots from the Nelson Mandela Square, Game reserve and nightclubs.

4. French Montana - Unforgettable

After stumbling on a YouTube video of African kids dancing happily and barefooted in muddy terrain, the American-hiphop artist and one half of the Rae Sremmurd, Swae Lee embarked on a journey down to Uganda to shoot the visuals for the hit single, ''Unforgettable'', which immediately went viral upon its release.

5. Cold Play - Paradise

The Grammy Award winning duo had visited South Africa in 2011 for two shows at the Cape Town stadium and FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The British band had a successful concert and afterwards visited various locations in South Africa and fell in love with some of the sightings.

This led to them scrapping the initial video and flying the director, Mat Whitecross over to South Africa and recorded footages which they used in the opening scenes of their video for ''Paradise'', showing the beauty of the African wildlife. The video has amassed over 900million views since it was released.