Home > Entertainment > Music >

J Cole - ''Kevin's Heart''

Music Video J Cole - ''Kevin's Heart''

J Cole shares second video ''Kevin's Heart'' off the KOD album

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Barely a week after releasing his new album, KOD, rapper J Cole has put out a second music video for ''Kevin's Heart''.

''Kevin's Heart'' is Track 7 off the album with lyrics alluding to the public infidelities of top comedian Kevin Hart which flooded the internet late last year.

Interestingly, Kevin Hart stars in the video, as he walks around trying to get through life with the weight of his actions finding him at every stop.

J Cole had initially released the visuals for ATM, same day he dropped his album.

The video was directed by J Cole and Scott Lazer.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Wizkid 3 reasons why singer may have cancelled his performance at Coachellabullet
2 Wizkid Will singer perform at Coachella festival this weekend?bullet
3 Headies 2018 Davido, Wizkid, Simi lead nominees listbullet

Related Articles

Music Video J Cole - ''ATM''
Drake, J. Cole American rap duo announce dates for new albums
J.Cole US rapper is coming to Lagos, to perform with Wizkid, Davido
Strategy Psy, Five For Fighting, and 15 other 2-hit wonders who have all but disappeared
Kanye West Rapper announces two new albums including collaborative LP with Kid Cudi
Fela Anikulapo-Kuti 10 essential songs by the Afrobeat legend you should listen to
Fela Kuti Why Nigerian artistes are bringing the King of Afrobeat back to life
Wizkid 10 essential Starboy songs you should listen to

Music

Video Roze - ''The Whole Night''
Tiwa Savage - "Get it now" Ft Omarion
New Video Tiwa Savage - "Get it now" Ft Omarion
Wizkid 10 essential Starboy songs you should listen to
Ashidapo - 'Mayri'
Music Ashidapo - 'Mayri'