Singer says it took family meetings to convince his father

Peruzzi DMW artist says it took family meetings to convince his father on his music career

Peruzzi abandoned schooling for music and his father needed some convincing

play Peruzzi is convinced that choosing music was the right career decision (muzicandmovies)
Peruzzi is the latest addition to Davido's DMW family and the singer says that it took some major family meetings to convince his father on his decision to pursue music as a career.

Talking exclusively to Pulse during a visit to our office, Peruzzi who had gained admission to study Medicine and Surgery at the Odessa State Medical University, soon abandoned the four walls of the classrooms for the studio.

play Peruzzi getting signed to Davido's DMW label (DailyPost)

 

The singer said, ''I feel like it was already part of God's plan from the start that i was going to do music.. When I was leaving the University, i didn't tell anybody except my mum, I initially didn't tell my dad, and when he knew he went crazy, he went wild, but then it took one or two family meetings, one or two convincing, before i could make him understand that this is what i wanted to do''.

He then added, ''It wasn't as if my grades were bad, I didn't even fail in school, so at the end, it was easy for him to understand''.

Looking back on his decision five years after, the singer said he is convinced he had made the right choice.

Peruzzi, who possess a unique style of music that he terms ''UrbanAfro Vibe'' still maintains an affiliation with GoldenBoy Entertainment, the stable he was signed to before he joined Davido Music Worldwide (DMW).

The singer who has featured on DMW's latest singles ''Mind'' and ''Aje'', also revealed that his goal is to hold his own music concert at the end of the year.

