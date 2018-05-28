Pusha T continues his cocaine legacy on Daytona

news

With Daytona, Pusha T has dropped a lean, mean body of work which continues his cocaine bar fest building a framework for his new album.

American rapper, Terrence LeVarr Thornton popularly known as Pusha T has grown from being just an artist to becoming the President of G.O.O.D music.

He had long hinted that his third studio album to be titled King Push was in the works, but perhaps having held on to it for too long and seeing the need to fulfil a promise made to his fans, the rapper on Friday May 25, put out a 7 track album under a new title, Daytona.

Kanye West who singlehandedly produced every song on the album in a recent twitter episode had hinted that the album was ready, but few were surprised that for once, Pusha T kept to his words and didn't push back on the release date.

But perhaps what was more surprising was the number of tracks on the album.

The album provides just enough room for seven tracks with only a trio of the songs crossing the three minute mark, totalling just 21 minutes, for a project not classified as a mixtape or an EP, it felt way too short.

Many expected a much more fuller body of work, but seven is the ultimate number for all the songs that are being produced by Kanye and due for release during the course of the year, with Pusha taking the first step in highlighting how albums may be promoted going forward seeing how fast music is consumed these days.

With the shock factor out of the way, it became a case of what Daytona had in store and from the very first track, If you know you know, one could tell that Pusha smelt blood and he wasn't about to take any prisioners.

Swinging swords from the first verse, he rhymes, ''The company I keep is not corporate enough, child rebel soldier, you ain't orphan enough, a rapper turned trapper can't morph into us, but a trapper turned rapper an morph into Puff''.

The opener provides the right punch to get you settled in the corner, The games we play begins with some insane guitar riff on its production as Pusha again references his days as a drug dealer, making rap sound too easy as he weaves his words, flowing seamlessly on the beat.

Hard Piano sees Rick Ross claim a guest spot as Pusha declares that he is exactly what the game has been missing and Rozay comes correct, ''You scared to see my face in a fancy place, so I debate my case vs a Nancy Grace''.

Infrared is Pusha at his most diabolical as he reigns shots on Drake especially with the Quentin Miller reference, which has already elicited a response from the 6 god .

Rolled in one verse and a dim beat to ride on, Pusha goes in hard, taking verbal shots, ''Now who do you admire?, Your rap songs is all trying my patience, them prices ain't real without inflation, I done flew it, I done grew it, been a conduit''.

Come Back Baby is another jewel creatively carved as Pusha's delivery edges ever sharper, and What would Meek do? sees Kanye West leave the producers seat for some time in the booth.

In terms of production, delivery, lyrics and viciousness, Pusha succeeds in scoring an album that hits every mark correctly.

Working with Kanye is a trick well pulled off as together they delivered a project that is quite poignant and reflective of the rapper that many position Pusha to be.

For a project that was long overdue, Pusha had to come through and seeing how short he kept it, there were no room for fillers and he didn't give any.

With Daytona, Pusha is making strides in a lane where he alone dwells and has again justified why whenever there is a mention of the greatest rappers out there today, his name always makes its way into the conversation, this is a solid body of work carving his legacy where the best lives.

Rating: 4.5/5

Ratings

1-Dull

2-Boring

2.5-Average

3-Worth Checking Out

3.5-Hot

4-Smoking Hot

4.5-Amazing

5-Perfection