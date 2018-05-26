Drake disses Pusha T on Duppy Freestyle

news

Rap superstar Drake has released his diss freestyle aimed at Pusha T.

Titled 'Duppy Freestyle', and released on Friday, May 25, 2018, Drake takes shots at the G.O.O.D Music rapper and President Pusha T. The diss is a reply to Pusha T's diss record 'Infrared' off his newest album 'Daytona' released on Friday.

While the rap world hadn't gotten over Pusha's shots at Drake, the 6 God surprisingly replied a few hours later with 'Duppy Freestyle' which was released on his official OVO SoundCloud account.

Apart from hitting back at Pusha T, Drake throws a few shots at Kanye West who produced the entirety of Pusha's Daytona album. Drake referred to writing tracks for Kanye West.

In a petty move, Drake also released an invoice to be sent to Def Jam Recordings for his songwriting work with Kanye West on his Instagram account.

You can listen to the reply below;