Drake disses Pusha T on Duppy Freestyle

Drake 6 God fires back at Pusha T with 'Duppy Freestyle'

Drake unleashes a freestyle that takes shots at Pusha T for his diss record 'Infrared'.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Drake play Drake is taking no smoke from Pusha T as he releases his diss record (USA TODAY Sports)
Rap superstar Drake has released his diss freestyle aimed at Pusha T.

Titled 'Duppy Freestyle', and released on Friday, May 25, 2018, Drake takes shots at the G.O.O.D Music rapper and President Pusha T. The diss is a reply to Pusha T's diss record 'Infrared' off his newest album 'Daytona' released on Friday.

Pusha T play Pusha T has always been a vocal critic of Drake (pulse)

ALSO READ: 5 things you should know about Drake's 'Nice For What' video

While the rap world hadn't gotten over Pusha's shots at Drake, the 6 God surprisingly replied a few hours later with 'Duppy Freestyle' which was released on his official OVO SoundCloud account.

Apart from hitting back at Pusha T, Drake throws a few shots at Kanye West who produced the entirety of Pusha's Daytona album. Drake referred to writing tracks for Kanye West.

Drake was among the artists who unfollowed Kanye West on Twitter. play

Drake was among the artists who unfollowed Kanye West on Twitter.

(Getty Images)

 

In a petty move, Drake also released an invoice to be sent to Def Jam Recordings for his songwriting work with Kanye West on his Instagram account.

You#emo#4oCZ##re welcome. #emo#8J+miQ==##

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

 

You can listen to the reply below;

 

Drake - Nice For What
Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

