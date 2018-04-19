Kanye West announces two new albums

news

Grammy Award winning rapper, Kanye West has announced that he will be releasing two albums in the coming weeks.

Following earlier announcements by rappers J Cole and Drake, speculations have been rife that the 'Jesus Walk' rapper would also be dropping a body of work anytime soon and Kanye West has confirmed the speculation via a series of tweets

He announced that his album, a seven-track solo project will be released on June 1 and then a collaboration album with fellow American rapper, Kid Cudi will follow a week later, June 8.

He also announced that he and Kid Cudi had formed a group, ''It's called Kids See Ghost''. Kanye had sometime last year filed a trademark for the group name covering all streaming and video services.

This is not the first time that the duo are working together as Kanye West featured on Kid cudi's first two records which were released on Mr. West's label, while Kid Cudi has also featured on Kanye's albums.