Home > Entertainment > Music >

Pulse Radio :  10 new songs you need to hear this week

Pulse Radio 10 new songs you need to hear this week

Pulse staff picks the top 10 all new songs and latest new music releases across genres in Nigeria that you need to hear this week.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Away from the bright lights of pop stars, there's a healthy dose of music coming out of Nigeria. Every week, Pulse brings you the other side of the culture that you barely see. We're scratching the underbelly of Nigerian creativity for this one.

1. Okey Sokay - 'Merem Something'

play

 

Okey Sokay never goes wrong on a song, he has mastered how to deliver the gospel in a very urban way. The song is mid tempo with that south eastern Nigeria feel good vibe. This is surely going to be on repeat this festive season.
Download.

2. Sammy - 'Hallelujah'

play

 

Sammy returns with a new single for 2017! "It’s a message to give thanks for getting the love of his life and an encouragement for people never to give up in whatever they have set out to do”, the X3M Music act says.
Download.

 

3. Mars & Barzini - 'No Okada'

play

After much ado, the Afro groove duo 'Mars and Barzini' release their debut EP titled 'In Spirit'. The 8 track EP also features the previously released 'No Okada' single in collaboration with DJ Pluz. Signed to TGIF Music, Mars and Barzini came into limelight with the release of their debut single 'Oluwa Nagode'. They followed up with 10k and Colours; a single that buzzed heavily across West Africa.
Download.

 

4. Profingaz - 'Feelings'

play

 

Profingaz latest offering which is currently trending nationwide via various platforms is definitely a perfect blend that has something for the diverse heterogeneous audience. The song which was produced by super beat maker Webeat will no doubt resuscitate the good feelings from the depth of your heart.
Download.

5. Slimmz - 'Rock my world' ft JUPiTAR

play

 

Having been in and around the music industry in Nigeria for a couple of years, 2017 marks a new start for Slimmz as he embarks on a new journey to take his dream in music as a career to new heights. He starts out strong by releasing his first single in October 2017 with top Ghanaian artist Jupitar.
Download.

5. Peejay Edozien - 'Issues'

play

 

Peejay Edozie officially started music in 2009 with Serengeti music and has worked with the likes of OJB and Dagrin of blessed memory, Doctor frabz and Rjay and had released singles like "Pronto" and "Without you".
Download.

6. Mac Roc, Rin Marii - 'Salaam' (Refix)

play

 

Internationally renowed Tanzanian artiste, Rin Marii, gets her hit single ‘Salaam’ refixed by Nigerian cover music producer Mac Roc. This collaboration is also centered around the African Union agenda 2063 (The Africa We Want) in a bid to promote African unity.
Download

7. Ayo Awosika - 'You're the one'

play

 

Rising Nigerian-American star Ayo Awosika has toured the world and shared stages with superstars such as Miley CyrusChris Martin (of Coldplay), The Chainsmokers, and more. Check out her new single.
Download

8. Didi - 'Owo'

play

 

In this brand new single, Didi displays a unique fusion of talking drums & acoustic guitars, Intertwined with the new Afrosounds. Didi best known for collaborating with DJ Kaywsie & DMW's mMayorkun on his previous singles is definitely a fast rising act to watch out for.
Download.

9. Blaqbonez – Out A Movie

play

 

It’s been a while we’ve heard from a Blaqbonez is out with a tune “Out A Movie” as something light to his fans.
Download.

10. Kidi - 'Odo' ft Davido, Mayorkun

play

 

This is a groovy love ballad that has currently been burning up the airwaves in Ghana, featuring Mayorkun and Davido. On a recent visit to Ghana to promote his single ‘Mama’, Mayorkun linked up with the buzzing singer KiDi after hearing the original version of the tune, and this was the result.
Download.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

Top 3

1 Wizkid Did you know Starboy once fought with Sarz over his production?bullet
2 DJ Olu Everything you need to know about Davido's late DJbullet
3 DJ Olu Special Ed blames 'older crowd' for death of Davido's DJbullet

Related Articles

Felabration 2017 Adekunle Gold, Omawumi, Jaywon, Bez thrill Lagos on Day 5 of annual festival
Video Cuppy, Tekno - 'Green Light'
Felabration 2017 Wande Coal, Runtown, Shina Peters rock fans on Day 3 of annual festival
Felabration 2017 Femi Kuti, Pasuma, Praiz, Simi light up Day 2 with performances
Felabration 2017 Omawumi and Femi Kuti surprise fans with performance on Day 4
Wizkid Did you know Starboy once fought with Sarz over his production?
DJ Spinall Disc jockey's 3rd album "Dreams" is out
Video Major Lazer, DJ Maphorisa - 'Particula' ft Nasty C, Ice Prince, Patoranking, Jidenna
Pulse Opinion Why no popular Nigerian musician can pull off Eminem’s ‘Trump’ cypher right now
Pulse List 10 hottest ‘Street Jams’ you need to have on your phones right now

Music

 Wavericks Felabration Night
Felabration 2017 Femi Kuti, Seun Kuti, Bez, Nneka thrill at Federal Palace
Dayo Chino - "Slow Down"
New Music Dayo Chino - "Slow down"
Felabration 2017 Ice Prince, Dr Sid, Timaya, celebrate Day 5 [Video]
Felabration 2017 Adekunle Gold, Omawumi, Jaywon, Bez thrill Lagos on Day 5 of annual festival