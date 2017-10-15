Pulse Radio :  10 new songs you need to hear this week

Away from the bright lights of pop stars, there's a healthy dose of music coming out of Nigeria. Every week, Pulse brings you the other side of the culture that you barely see. We're scratching the underbelly of Nigerian creativity for this one.

1. Okey Sokay - 'Merem Something'

Okey Sokay never goes wrong on a song, he has mastered how to deliver the gospel in a very urban way. The song is mid tempo with that south eastern Nigeria feel good vibe. This is surely going to be on repeat this festive season.

Download.

2. Sammy - 'Hallelujah'

Sammy returns with a new single for 2017! "It’s a message to give thanks for getting the love of his life and an encouragement for people never to give up in whatever they have set out to do”, the X3M Music act says.

Download.

3. Mars & Barzini - 'No Okada'

After much ado, the Afro groove duo 'Mars and Barzini' release their debut EP titled 'In Spirit'. The 8 track EP also features the previously released 'No Okada' single in collaboration with DJ Pluz. Signed to TGIF Music, Mars and Barzini came into limelight with the release of their debut single 'Oluwa Nagode'. They followed up with 10k and Colours; a single that buzzed heavily across West Africa.

Download.

4. Profingaz - 'Feelings'

Profingaz latest offering which is currently trending nationwide via various platforms is definitely a perfect blend that has something for the diverse heterogeneous audience. The song which was produced by super beat maker Webeat will no doubt resuscitate the good feelings from the depth of your heart.

Download.

5. Slimmz - 'Rock my world' ft JUPiTAR

Having been in and around the music industry in Nigeria for a couple of years, 2017 marks a new start for Slimmz as he embarks on a new journey to take his dream in music as a career to new heights. He starts out strong by releasing his first single in October 2017 with top Ghanaian artist Jupitar.

Download.

5. Peejay Edozien - 'Issues'

Peejay Edozie officially started music in 2009 with Serengeti music and has worked with the likes of OJB and Dagrin of blessed memory, Doctor frabz and Rjay and had released singles like "Pronto" and "Without you".

Download.

6. Mac Roc, Rin Marii - 'Salaam' (Refix)

Internationally renowed Tanzanian artiste, Rin Marii, gets her hit single ‘Salaam’ refixed by Nigerian cover music producer Mac Roc. This collaboration is also centered around the African Union agenda 2063 (The Africa We Want) in a bid to promote African unity.

Download

7. Ayo Awosika - 'You're the one'

Rising Nigerian-American star Ayo Awosika has toured the world and shared stages with superstars such as Miley Cyrus, Chris Martin (of Coldplay), The Chainsmokers, and more. Check out her new single.

Download

8. Didi - 'Owo'

In this brand new single, Didi displays a unique fusion of talking drums & acoustic guitars, Intertwined with the new Afrosounds. Didi best known for collaborating with DJ Kaywsie & DMW's mMayorkun on his previous singles is definitely a fast rising act to watch out for.

Download.

9. Blaqbonez – Out A Movie

It’s been a while we’ve heard from a Blaqbonez is out with a tune “Out A Movie” as something light to his fans.

Download.

10. Kidi - 'Odo' ft Davido, Mayorkun