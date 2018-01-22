Home > Entertainment > Music >

Olamide responds to debate about 'Science student' and drugs

Olamide “Say no to drug abuse, stop mixing what you don’t know about,” rapper says about ‘Science Students’

"Don’t abuse alcohol. stop mixing what you don’t know about. Live responsibly and drink responsibly," Olamide says so.

Olamide has responded to the growing wave of disapproval confronting his trending record ‘Science Student’.

The rapper has been at the center of a controversy, with many Nigerians alleging that the record produced by Young John and Bbanks encouraged the abuse of drugs.

In an Instagram post, the rapper has clarified his position on the debate, expressly denouncing the use of drugs and substance abuse.

“Since the release of #ScienceStudent, the support has been massive. As you are all sharing, dancing, singing along to this relatable music of mine, I want you all to take some time to reflect on the subject, say no to drug abuse,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Don’t abuse alcohol. stop mixing what you don’t know about. Live responsibly and drink responsibly. Don’t aspire the ‘highness state’ but a state of purpose fulfillment and passion discovery. Together let’s put an end to drug abuse and save as many lives as possible. The video will be out soon and I can’t wait for you all to see it. #SayNoToDrugAbuse #DrinkResponsibly #ScienceStudent.”

Controversy

This response is coming on the heels of a growing controversy about the record. Actress Lala Akindoju believes that the song encourages drug abuse“This encouragement and promotion to use hard drugs and get ‘high’ under the influence in the name of song and dance is disturbing,” she wrote on Snapchat. “What’s more disturbing is how comfortable all of us are with it. ‘Me’ – I’m disturbed.”

play

Former Edo State Governorship aspirant, Pedro Obaseki, has called for the ban of Olamide‘s song, Science Student. He claims the song encourages Nigerian youths to abuse drugs and other related substances. The politician made this call in a video that has since been trending online, with a lot of Nigerians reacting to Pedro Obaseki’s claim.

 

For a better understanding of the lyrics, read this break down.

