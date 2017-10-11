Music :  Kidi - 'Odo' ft Davido, Mayorkun

Young singer and songwriter from Ghana KiDi releases the remix to his single “Odo”.

This is a groovy love ballad that has currently been burning up the airwaves in Ghana, featuring Mayorkun and Davido.

On a recent visit to Ghana to promote his single ‘Mama’, Mayorkun linked up with the buzzing singer KiDi after hearing the original version of the tune, and this was the result.

Artist and producer KiDi is the winner of the 4 Edition of the MTN Hitmaker series, a music reality show pioneered in Ghana. He is signed to Lynx Entertainment. The song was produced by KiDi himself.