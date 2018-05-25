Meet the latest singing duo, Nkereuwem and Ubon Ntuk

news

Just like Paul and Peter Okoye, Nkereuwem and Ubon Ntuk(Unikbrodaz) are brothers. Also,as Jude Okoye used to be P-square's manager, Idongesit Ntuk, the duo's elder brother is their manager.

They are top-of-the-range with their electrifying stage performances. Their magnum opus, chart-burster song AMEM has taken over the airwaves which gave birth to this incredible video directed by Adasa Cookey.

