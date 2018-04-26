Home > Entertainment > Music >

Kokomaster says CREAM platform has 3.5 million subscribers

D'banj Kokomaster says CREAM platform has 3.5 million subscribers

Dbanj has revealed that his project, The 'CREAM' platform has recorded 3.5million subscribers in two years

Kokomaster Dapo Oyebanjo, better known as D'banj announced that the music, video and collaboration platform, The CREAM which he set up barely two years ago has recorded a massive 3.5million subscribers.

Speaking at the sixth edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Conference, which held on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Landmark centre, Lagos, the kokomaster revealed that he had tapped into the usage of new media by launching the CREAM platform.

''The CREAM platform is not a record label, it give opportunities to people who have content, and in less than two years, we have 3.5million subscribers using our platform''.

play D'banj was a panelist at the sixth edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Conference (Pulse)

 

The CREAM platform which stands for Creative, Reality, Entertainment, Arts and Music was created in 2016 and so far has given opportunities to musicians to upload and promote their works.

D'banj who also revealed that Legbegbe crooner, Mr Real had been one of the beneficiaries of the project after uploading his hit single on the platform and getting support to shoot the video which has gone viral and made him a household name.

play D'banj and Mr Real on the set of 'Issa Banger' video (Naijaloaded)

 

He then went on to announce plans to expand the platform into accommodating the movie industry starting from the 1st of May.

''Every month, beginning from the month of May, we will be picking 10 scripts we believe will interest the the viewers and will take it to the professionals and a video will be shot and produced by us."

