Fela Kuti :  Erykah Badu to curate songs of Afrobeat legend in box set series

The American singer's compilation, set to be released in December 2017, is the fourth of Fela's box set series.

  • Published:
Erykah Badu. play

Erykah Badu.

(Billboard)
Neo-soul artiste, Erykah Badu is set to release the fourth installment of a box set series that showcase songs recorded by Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

This is in celebration of the life of the late human rights activist who would have turned 79 in the year 2017. The American singer is expected to drop a limited edition of his releases on December 15.

Fela Kuti. play

Fela Kuti.

(The Net)

 

Badu's version of the box set series will feature her favourite tracks by Kuti. There shall be 3,000 copies distributed by Knitting Factory Records.

According to Exclaim news site, her compilation will include 'Yellow Fever' (1976), 'No Agreement' (1977), 'J.J.D.' (Johnny Just Drop) (1977), 'V.I.P.' (1979), 'Coffin for Head of State' (1980), 'Army Arrangement' (1984), and 'Underground System' (1992).

To be included are "in-depth commentaries by veteran music journalist and Afrobeat historian, Chris May". It follows a September release by English musician, Brian Eno. The Roots' Questlove as well as Ginger Baker, the founder of the Cream rock band made their versions in 2011 and 2012 respectively.

A compilation by Brian Eno. play

A compilation by Brian Eno.

(Exclaim)

ALSO READ: Why it is important to celebrate Fela Kuti in this age of social media

The enthusiasm about Kuti who employed music as a tool to battle oppression is one that has reached a global stage. Felabration, an annual concert organized to celebrate his life has seen some memorable performances from Nigerian artistes such as Wizkid.

It is one of the significant gigs in Nigeria which has welcomed participation from those who are heavily soaked in their patronage of music.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. An Alternatve Music enthusiast who believes the genre has a potential to hold a strong position in African entertainment. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

