One of Africa’s leading Afro-Pop artist and Liberia’s music sensation, F.A returns with a brand new single, “Back”, featuring Nigeria's leading female music sensation, Seyi Shay.

The song which is produced by top Nigerian beatmaker, Krisbeatz the drummer boy is a testament to the music chemistry between the two African talents.

F.A who had initially featured Nigerian singer Chidinma on his single Desire released in 2016 continues to make an in-course to the Nigerian music scene, which is the biggest market in Africa, with this lovely tune.

The video is directed by Mr. C.