eLDee reflects on the impact of his hit single, 'Big Boy'

eLDee tha don has voiced his opinion on the trending topic of Nigerian musicians celebrating people living a materialistic life without a recognisable trace to their source of wealth with his 2008 hit single, 'Big Boy' as his reference point.

Social media in its usual busy nature was a beehive of opinions over the weekend following the news of Nigeria's money laundering operatives, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission clamping down on clubs within the state in search of Internet fraudsters, popularly referred to on the streets as 'Yahoo Yahoo'.

As opinions got divided and shots getting thrown, legendary hip-hop artist and former member of Trybesmen, eLDee Tha Don, who is one of the most vocal artist on the scene despite his retirement weaved a thread looking back at the reactions he got following the success of his 2008 single, Big Boy which featured Olu Maintain, Banky W and Oladel.

Find below excerpts from the thread

It will be recalled that eLDee's Big Boy was an anthem in the clubs and on the streets, as each artist on the joint openly described a life of wealth, riches and 'lau lau' spending.

'Big Boy' was off eLDee's 200 single of the same name.