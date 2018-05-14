Home > Entertainment > Music >

eLDee reflects on the impact of his hit single, 'Big Boy'

eLDee Nigerian music legend reflects on the impact of his hit single, 'Big Boy'

eLDee tha don took to his Twitter page for an introspection of the cultural impact of his hit single, ''Big Boy'' amidst the rise of celebrating Internet fraudsters.

  • Published:
play eLDee tha don highlights the influence of his song 'Big Boy' to the culture of celebrating materialism (Pmnews)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

eLDee tha don has voiced his opinion on the trending topic of Nigerian musicians celebrating people living a materialistic life without a recognisable trace to their source of wealth with his 2008 hit single, 'Big Boy' as his reference point.

Social media in its usual busy nature was a beehive of opinions over the weekend following the news of Nigeria's money laundering operatives, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission clamping down on clubs within the state in search of Internet fraudsters, popularly referred to on the streets as 'Yahoo Yahoo'.

As opinions got divided and shots getting thrown, legendary hip-hop artist and former member of Trybesmen, eLDee Tha Don, who is one of the most vocal artist on the scene despite his retirement weaved a thread looking back at the reactions he got following the success of his 2008 single, Big Boy which featured Olu Maintain, Banky W and Oladel.

play Eldee is now into the music business and has his own podcast titled 'Nigerian American' (Davina Dairies)

ALSO READ: Why Yahoo boys are criminals

Find below excerpts from the thread

 

 

 

ALSO READ: How Internet fraud took over Nigerian music

It will be recalled that eLDee's Big Boy was an anthem in the clubs and on the streets, as each artist on the joint openly described a life of wealth, riches and 'lau lau' spending.

'Big Boy' was off eLDee's 200 single of the same name.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 DJ Ebro American on air personality discovers what 'Legbegbe' meansbullet
2 Legbegbe How Seun Egbegbe's iPhone theft inspired one of Lagos'...bullet
3 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

Prop Of The Week eLDee highlights the suffering of house-helps in Nigerian homes
eLDee Hip-Hop legend thinks we are all guilty just like slave traders in Libya
eLDee The Don Nigerian Hip-Hop legend loses mother-in-law
Going Independent The true story of the birth and demise of Nigerian record labels
Mo' Hits Listen to 10 dope songs from the record label for nostalgia
Pulse Opinion Do celebrities influence trending topics?
Adesua Etomi Actress closer to being a bride following recent bridal shower
Libya Slave Trade Wizkid, Davido, others speak out against this evil
DACA How the end of this immigration policy is affecting Nigerians in America
Yahoo Yahoo 5 celebrities who reacted to Noble Igwe's tweet

Music

New Music Teni (The Entertainer) - 'Askamaya' x 'Lagos'
Brymo Singer proffers solutions to Nigeria's problems
Music Video Wizkid X Duncan Mighty - Fake love (Official Video)
Lese – 'Kilogbesokan'
New Music Lese – 'Kilogbesokan'