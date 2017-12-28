Davido shuts down Lagos with sold-out '30 Billion Concert' finale

news

Davido has held the final leg of his 30 Billion concert in Lagos Nigeria.

The singer has had an incredible year, pushing the borders of his artistry with success on many fronts. Buoyed by the success of his singles ‘If’, ‘FIA’, ‘Fall’ and ‘Pere’, he’s held a worldwide and an African tour, pushing his records and the brand forward.

That’s why he wrapped up his banner year in Lagos. The singer’s Lagos stop of his 30 Billion Tour was held at the Eko Convention Center, Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos.

The event saw performances from a long string of performers including Teni, Ellyman, Dapo Tuburna, Fefe, Prettyboi D-O, DNA Ryan, Attitude, Dice Ailes, Nonso Amadi, Sexy Steel, Wale Turner, Terry Apala, Iceberg Slim, TJan, Skuki, B-Red, Sina Rambo, Soldistar, Dice Ailes and Idowest.

Davido would later come on stage, backed by his hypeman, King Spesh and actress Eniola Badmus. The singer performed songs from his debut album “O.B.O,” before taking breaks in-between. He would later bring on a list of A-list acts and members of his DMW crew.

They include Dremo, Mayorkun, Reminisce, Runtown, Nasty C, Niniola, Terry G, Daddy Showkey, Humblesmith, Reekado Banks, Falz,Olamide, Lil Kesh, Ice Prince, Patoranking, CDQ, Wande Coal and 2face Idibia.

Davido’s newfound romance with Wizkid continued at his final ’30 Billion’ concert. The singer brought Wizkid onstage at his concert.

After Wizkid reconciled with Davido publicly on stage at his headline concert – ‘Wizkid: The Concert’ – Davido reciprocated with another reunion onstage.

The singer called Wizkid “My new best friend,” before they went on to perform Starboy’s latest hit record ‘Manya.’

Wizkid would later lead the crowd in the chant “say OBO, say Starboy…”

Wizkid’s entrance wasn’t the only high profile reunion onstage. Davido also reunited the defunct group Mo’Hits for one last performance. Led by Don Jazzy, the group comprising of D’banj, Wande Coal, D’Prince, Dr Sid, and Kay Switch made a comeback. They performed some of their classic hits such as ‘Pere’, ‘Booty’, ‘Give it to me’, ‘Pop something’ and ‘Suddenly’.

There were also performances from 2face Idibia, Daddy Showkey, Reminisce, Falz and others.