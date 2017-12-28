Home > Entertainment > Music >

Davido shuts down Lagos with sold-out '30 Billion Concert' finale

Davido Singer shuts down Lagos with sold-out '30 Billion Concert' finale

The singer has had an incredible year, and his 30 Billion concert crowns it beautifully.

  • Published:
Davido’s newfound romance with Wizkid continued at his final ’30 Billion’ concert. The singer brought Wizkid onstage at his concert. play

Davido’s newfound romance with Wizkid continued at his final ’30 Billion’ concert. The singer brought Wizkid onstage at his concert.

(Fortune)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Davido has held the final leg of his 30 Billion concert in Lagos Nigeria.

The singer has had an incredible year, pushing the borders of his artistry with success on many fronts. Buoyed by the success of his singles ‘If’, ‘FIA’, ‘Fall’ and ‘Pere’, he’s held a worldwide and an African tour, pushing his records and the brand forward.

Davido’s newfound romance with Wizkid continued at his final ’30 Billion’ concert. The singer brought Wizkid onstage at his concert. play

Davido’s newfound romance with Wizkid continued at his final ’30 Billion’ concert. The singer brought Wizkid onstage at his concert.

(Fortune)

 

That’s why he wrapped up his banner year in Lagos. The singer’s Lagos stop of his 30 Billion Tour was held at the Eko Convention Center, Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos.

The event saw performances from a long string of performers including Teni, Ellyman, Dapo Tuburna, Fefe, Prettyboi D-O, DNA Ryan, Attitude, Dice Ailes, Nonso Amadi, Sexy Steel, Wale Turner, Terry Apala, Iceberg Slim, TJan, Skuki, B-Red, Sina Rambo, Soldistar, Dice Ailes and Idowest.

Davido would later come on stage, backed by his hypeman, King Spesh and actress Eniola Badmus. The singer performed songs from his debut album “O.B.O,” before taking breaks in-between. He would later bring on a list of A-list acts and members of his DMW crew.

They include Dremo, Mayorkun, Reminisce, Runtown, Nasty C, Niniola, Terry G, Daddy Showkey, Humblesmith, Reekado Banks, Falz,Olamide, Lil Kesh, Ice Prince, Patoranking, CDQ, Wande Coal and 2face Idibia.

Davido’s newfound romance with Wizkid continued at his final ’30 Billion’ concert. The singer brought Wizkid onstage at his concert.

After Wizkid reconciled with Davido publicly on stage at his headline concert – ‘Wizkid: The Concert’ – Davido reciprocated with another reunion onstage.

 

The singer called Wizkid “My new best friend,” before they went on to perform Starboy’s latest hit record ‘Manya.’

Wizkid would later lead the crowd in the chant “say OBO, say Starboy…”

Wizkid’s entrance wasn’t the only high profile reunion onstage. Davido also reunited the defunct group Mo’Hits for one last performance. Led by Don Jazzy, the group comprising of D’banj, Wande Coal, D’Prince, Dr Sid, and Kay Switch made a comeback. They performed some of their classic hits such as ‘Pere’, ‘Booty’, ‘Give it to me’, ‘Pop something’ and ‘Suddenly’.

There were also performances from 2face Idibia, Daddy Showkey, Reminisce, Falz and others.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

Top 3

1 Wizkid Singer reconciles with Davido, as they perform ‘FIA’ on stagebullet
2 Cardi B From stripper to history making rapperbullet
3 Wizkid Starboy’s homecoming Lagos concert is the best Christmas...bullet

Related Articles

Adekunle Gold Singer thrills fans with performance at 'One Night Stand with Adekunle Gold' concert
Wizkid Starboy’s homecoming Lagos concert is the best Christmas gift, ever! [Review]
Wizkid Singer reconciles with Davido, as they perform ‘FIA’ on stage
Wizkid Singer successfully holds homecoming headline concert ‘Wizkid: The Concert’
NativeLand 2017 Burna's demons, Davido's fire, Tekno's swag all came together for a great show [Review]
Nativeland 2017 Burna Boy, Davido Skepta, thrill Lagos in annual concert
Music Humblesmith – 'Abakaliki 2 Lasgidi' ft Olamide
Music Ayo Jay - 'Correct G' ft Davido, Olamide
Maleek Berry Singer's "First Daze Of Winter" EP will be released in January 2018
Falz ‘Falz The Experience’ had everything to make it the best concert of 2017

Music

Led by Don Jazzy, the group comprising of D’banj, Wande Coal, D’Prince, Dr Sid, and Kay Switch made a comeback. They performed some of their classic hits such as ‘Pere’, ‘Booty call’, ‘Give it to me’, ‘Pop something’ and ‘ Suddenly ’.
Davido Don Jazzy, D’banj, Wande Coal, Kayswitch, Dr Sid, D’Prince reunite at singer’s ’30 Billion’ Lagos concert
Video Ric Hassani - 'Police'
Davido’s newfound romance with Wizkid continued at his final ’30 Billion’ concert. The singer brought Wizkid onstage at his concert.
Davido Singer brings Wizkid onstage, they perform ‘Manya’ together
Sarkodie
Music Sarkodie - 'Wo' remix