Davido lights up the stage at Summer Jam 2018

Davido joined other international superstars like Meek Mill, Lil Wayne and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on the Summer Jam 2018 stage in the US.

The 25th anniversary of Hot 97's Summer jam went down on Sunday night, June 10 with a rich list of performers that included Meek Mill, Lil Wayne, Asap Ferg, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Remy Ma and more.

Hours prior to the start of the concert, Nigerian star, Davido announced on social media that he will also be performing at the event.

The event which was streamed exclusively on Tidal saw Meek Mill make his first major performance since his return from prison.

The night however sparked to life especially for Africans, the moment American rapper, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie brought out Davido on stage as the duo performed their single, Way too fly , which was released last month.

Davido was to later perform some of his own songs including his biggest hit record for 2017, If.

In recent weeks, it will be recalled that the pop star has also been announced to perform at the One Music Festival holding in Atlanta and Jay Z's Made in America Festival , both major concerts due for later in the year further enriching his profile as one of the biggest stars from the continent.

Davido's next goal is to sell out the O2 Arena

For an artiste who has had an impressive start to the year, Davido is not resting on his list of impressive feats with his eyes already set on headlining a concert at the iconic O2 Arena in London, UK.