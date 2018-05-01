Home > Entertainment > Music >

Davido - ''Assurance''

Music Video Davido - ''Assurance''

Davido has shared the visuals for banging new record, 'Assurance'

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Barely few hours after releasing his new single, ''Assurance'', DMW boss, Davido has dropped the video for the hit song.

Davido has been a trending topic across social media alongside long time girlfriend Chioma, who is the subject of his new single title, Assurance.

The duo have been the topic of discussion over the last 24 hours after the singer shut down a club and got his girlfriend a Porsche as her 23rd birthday gift.

And in typical Davido pattern, never to allow the hype go down, he has subsequently released the visuals to the song which is bound to be the new lovers anthem across the country.

The video features Chioma, who is seen spotting the famous 30 Billion Gang chain and it is directed by Meji Alabi.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 J Cole American rapper got everything right at Lagos concert, well...bullet
2 Music Davido - ''Assurance''bullet
3 J Cole American rapper shuts down Lagos concertbullet

Related Articles

Davido Singer gifts Chioma with Porsche as she turns 23
Davido Lovestruck singer shuts down club as he celebrates girlfriend's birthday (Video)
Cynthia Morgan Singer reportedly sued for tax evasion, owes rent
Music Video D'Prince feat Davido, Don Jazzy - 'Gucci Gang'
J Cole American rapper got everything right at Lagos concert, well almost everything
Music Davido - ''Assurance''
Wizkid, Tekno Starboy and Slim Daddy release hit singles cut from familiar clothing
Runtown Artist proves he's a beacon of light for the culture in Hunger magazine interview
Davido Check out AY's hilarious reaction to singer's car gift to girlfriend

Music

New Video Tjan - "Sotey" Ft Mayorkun
Sinzu 3 things rapper needs to do upon his second coming
Music Viktoh ft Olamide - ''P-Popping''
Music Video DJ Consequence X Iyanya X SammyLee - ''Body On Me''