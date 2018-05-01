Davido - ''Assurance''

news

Barely few hours after releasing his new single, ''Assurance'', DMW boss, Davido has dropped the video for the hit song.

Davido has been a trending topic across social media alongside long time girlfriend Chioma, who is the subject of his new single title, Assurance.

The duo have been the topic of discussion over the last 24 hours after the singer shut down a club and got his girlfriend a Porsche as her 23rd birthday gift.

And in typical Davido pattern, never to allow the hype go down, he has subsequently released the visuals to the song which is bound to be the new lovers anthem across the country.

The video features Chioma, who is seen spotting the famous 30 Billion Gang chain and it is directed by Meji Alabi.