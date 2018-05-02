Chidinma - ''Yanga''

Home > Entertainment > Music >

Following up the release of her new single earlier in the day to celebrate her birthday, Chidinma has also shared the visuals for ''Yanga''

  Published:
Eclectic singer and songwriter, Chidinma has dropped the visuals to her new single, ''Yanga''.

She had earlier released the audio as she marks another year today, which serves as the ultimate follow up to her previous song ‘Love Me’ with clear instructions on how she wants to be loved, and this time, Chidinma is not just demanding to be loved she wants her lover to show her off to the world.

The video was directed by MEX and was shot at the Railway quarters, Ebute Metta and Apapa amusement park Lagos. 

