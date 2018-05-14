Home > Entertainment > Music >

Byrmo proffers solutions to Nigeria's problems

Brymo Singer proffers solutions to Nigeria's problems

Byrmo is at it again and this time, he has cracked the puzzle of not just solving the problem with the entertainment industry, but the country as a whole.

  • Published:
play Brymo is of the opinion that the industry could be structured better (Jaguda)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brymo is one artist who has never shied away from controversy or airing his opinions on topical issues and this time, he opines a resolution to various crisis affecting Nigeria.

When he is not releasing controversial singles, Brymo is on twitter claiming to have invented alternative music in Nigeria and ending up as a trending topic.

This time however, the singer took to Twitter in the early hours of Monday, May 14, 2018 to post his thoughts on things that should be done to make not just the entertainment scene but the country a better place.

ALSO READ: Brymo speaks on Heya video

 

In a strange way, Twitter is fast helping Brymo spread his ideas beyond his music and open him to a world neither public or private to continue to engage and share his thoughts.

On Sunday, May 6, 2018, BrymO said he was the inventor of the alternative music genre in Nigeria.

"In the Nigerian music scene, the ‘alternative’ was invented by me in 2013 as a cure to the ills of the mainstream, not to be a part of it.. to be ‘alternative’ means that the process of recording, performing, distributing and rating your work is different from the mainstream.”

His statement caused a bit of reaction online.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 DJ Ebro American on air personality discovers what 'Legbegbe' meansbullet
2 Legbegbe How Seun Egbegbe's iPhone theft inspired one of Lagos'...bullet
3 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

Simi This is why Simi deserved her 3 awards at the Headies
Pulse Opinion The art of mixing and mastering your music
Review On "OṢÓ" (The Wizard), Brymo makes gentle sorcery
Brymo Singer defends his nudity on "Heya" video
Headies Review 5 things we noticed about the 12th edition nominees list
Brymo Singer releases 6th album "OṢÓ"
Brymo Why singer appeared nude, wore 'G-String', showed his “butt” in his new ‘Heya’ video
Headies 2018 Music award ceremony announces changes to nominees list

Music

New Music Teni (The Entertainer) - 'Askamaya' x 'Lagos'
eLDee Nigerian music legend reflects on the impact of his hit single, 'Big Boy'
Music Video Wizkid X Duncan Mighty - Fake love (Official Video)
Lese – 'Kilogbesokan'
New Music Lese – 'Kilogbesokan'