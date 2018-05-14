Byrmo proffers solutions to Nigeria's problems

news

Brymo is one artist who has never shied away from controversy or airing his opinions on topical issues and this time, he opines a resolution to various crisis affecting Nigeria.

When he is not releasing controversial singles, Brymo is on twitter claiming to have invented alternative music in Nigeria and ending up as a trending topic.

This time however, the singer took to Twitter in the early hours of Monday, May 14, 2018 to post his thoughts on things that should be done to make not just the entertainment scene but the country a better place.

ALSO READ: Brymo speaks on Heya video

In a strange way, Twitter is fast helping Brymo spread his ideas beyond his music and open him to a world neither public or private to continue to engage and share his thoughts.

On Sunday, May 6, 2018, BrymO said he was the inventor of the alternative music genre in Nigeria.

"In the Nigerian music scene, the ‘alternative’ was invented by me in 2013 as a cure to the ills of the mainstream, not to be a part of it.. to be ‘alternative’ means that the process of recording, performing, distributing and rating your work is different from the mainstream.”

His statement caused a bit of reaction online.