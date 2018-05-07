Home > Entertainment > Music >

Brymo claims to have invented 'Alternative' music genre in Nigeria

Brymo "I invented 'Alternative' music in Nigeria"

Brymo Olawale has said that he is the inventor of the alternative music genre but some of his fans are not having it.

  • Published:
The review of the Headies 2018 nominees list play

Brymo is a Nigerian visionary musician and pioneering artist

(Instagram/brymolawale)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brymo Olawale has said that he is the inventor of the alternative music genre but some of his fans are not having it.

According to the Award-winning singer-songwriter, the genre which we have all come to accept was invented by him back in 2013.

Brymo At The Terra Kulture Arena play

Brymo At The Terra Kulture Arena

 

ALSO READ: “People say shows are selling out, who bought these tickets?”

Brymo said this on Sunday, May 6, 2018, adding that he invented the genre in a bid to fi the mainstream music, popularly known as pop.

Read his post below:

"In the Nigerian music scene, the ‘alternative’ was invented by me in 2013 as a cure to the ills of the mainstream, not to be a part of it.. to be ‘alternative’ means that the process of recording, performing, distributing and rating your work is different from the mainstream.”

So far, Brymo has come under fire for his statement, with fans acknowledging that he is indeed talented but insisting that there were others before him.

Brymo on Culture Diaries. play

Brymo on Culture Diaries.

(WanaWana Udobang / Youtube)

 

However, there are those who believe that Brymo' deserves some accolades for his contribution to the Nigerian music industry, and have hailed him for acknowledging his contribution as well.

This is hardly the first time Brymo has been blunt about acknowledging his role in the Nigerian music industry.

Recall that "Ara" crooner once described himself as the greatest Nigerian musician alive. He said this during an interview with Pulse, explaining why he believes he is currently the greatest Nigerian musician alive.

“The bulk of the things I say online is to pretty much draw people's attention to what is important,” the singer says.

“A time will come in the nearest future where there will be a Nigerian artiste who plays the guitar as good as Carlos Santana, who writes as well as Brymo, who sings as well as Asa. Who does everything well. Who will probably be better than all of us. That day will come.

Brymo play

Brymo

(Instagram)

 

“But for now, I feel very little attention is being paid to content. So every opportunity I get to make people say "What is That?" I use it. And currently, as it stands, there's not been one Nigerian in history with my songwriting prowess or vocal dexterity or even stage presence.

“There has been a lot of great people, especially when you mention the greats like Fela, without any doubt, who happens to be my number one mentor. But as today stands, the present generation did not listen to Fela so you cannot sell that to them, they will tell you "Yeah! Fela was great, Fela was great," but what are they listening to now? Somebody needs to get their attention and tell them: “look over here, this will help your life more. This will help you find calm and help you find peace. And if that's not what is ‘greatest’, then what is?”

play

 

ALSO READ: Singer defends his nudity on "Heya" video

Brymo who has a discography of 6 albums, also spoke on a number of topics including his style of music, his social media antics, his forthcoming projects and his legacy.

He spoke about the creative process of his forthcoming album titled Oso and the book he is set to publish in the coming year. Watch video above.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Headies 2018 The complete list of winners at 12th edition of music awardsbullet
2 Headies 2018 Davido, Wizkid, Simi lead nominees listbullet
3 Headies 2018 Nigeria's most prestigious music award ceremony bounces...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion The art of mixing and mastering your music
Headies Review 5 things we noticed about the 12th edition nominees list
Nigerian Entertainment Conference 5 things to expect from the 6th edition of entertainment industry gathering
Simi This is why Simi deserved her 3 awards at the Headies
Nigeria Entertainment Conference Here are the key speakers for #NECLive6
Headies 2018 The complete list of winners at 12th edition of music awards
Headies 2018 Who will win what at the 12th edition of the awards ceremony?
Headies 2018 Music award ceremony announces changes to nominees list
Wizkid, Tekno Starboy and Slim Daddy release hit singles cut from familiar clothing
Nigerian Entertainment Conference D'Banj, Jason Njoku, Cobhams Asuquo, others attend 6th edition of entertainment gathering

Music

Headies 2018 Producers K-Solo and Sarz go dirty over music awards fallout
Davido Singer to release sophomore album in September
Music Korede Bello - ''Sote''
Tiwa Savage Singer's 'Malo' featuring Wizkid video hit 20 million views on YouTube