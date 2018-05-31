Aka - Practice

news

AKA has released the visuals for his new single Practice.

Premiered on Trace Urban earlier in the week, South African rapper Aka has now shared the video for his song, Practice, which was released in partnership with footwear giants, Reebok.

Even as he continues work on his upcoming album, Touch my blood, AKA has shared that the song will not feature on the album.

The video which was shot at a stadium sees the rapper matching scenes that captures his lyrics as he emerges from the underground garage all the way up, into his world of greatness.