10 new songs you need to listen to

Fresh off last week's list, the Pulse team returns with 10 brand new carefully selected songs for your listening pleasure.

Check each song below, you like it? Share it.

1. Real Skillz feat Cobhams Asuquo - 'One Hit' (Rap Remix)

Real Skillz is probably not one of your favorite Nigerian rappers in the game at the moment but he got some attention when he jumped on the ‘You Humans Should Fix Up Your Lives’ reply avalanche.

The young rapper is back again with a rap remix of Cobhams Asuquo hit song, One Hit in which he shares some thoughts on the journey of a man aiming for greatness.

He also sent a subliminal message to some top rappers on the joint as he aims for their throne. The song is mixed & mastered by Spirytmyx.

LISTEN HERE

2. B9ine feat High M and MVP - 'If No Be God'

Saula Ibrahim Abiola popularly known as 'B9ine' is a budding Indie Afro Pop artiste, singer, songwriter and a performer.

The Gateway Polytechnic undergraduate ventured into music at an early age and has been working on his craft to move his music beyond borders.

His new single 'If No Be God' features Reverbnation's New Artiste on the Rise, High M and budding sensation MVP in a thankful and heartfelt joint in anticipation of his forthcoming EP.

LISTEN HERE

3. Strictly Sowa - 'Kit Kat'

Budding versatile artist Strictly Sowa makes our list this week with this delightful dancehall themed song celebrating the beauty of melanin and all black amazing ladies.

KitKat has a melodious tune, that fits perfectly into your weekend mood.

LISTEN HERE

4. Tomi Obanure feat PsychoYP + Kuddi is Dead - 'Go'

In celebration of his birthday on Thursday, 26th April, the young and talented artist put out a new single titled 'Go' featuring PsychoYP and Kuddi is Dead.

'Go' is a worldie that got me screaming from the first play. The single which is heavily influenced by the trap sound and a mix of London Garage bangs hard.

After listening to this jewel, you are bound to search for more songs by the artist. This is dope.

LISTEN HERE

5. Petra - 'Badder'

Ghanaian singer Petra Miriam Tetteh widely known as Petrah has returned with a brand new single dubbed 'Badder' released through her label, Manner Records.

Petrah who recently returned home to Ghana after her media tour in East Africa releases her first single for the year 2018.

In this new jam 'Badder', Petrah celebrates sexuality as she talks about knowing yourself intimately and not apologizing for who you are and what you crave.

It is a hot jam with solid production by Timmy.

Petra - 'Badder'

6. Mz Kiss X Slim Case - 'MeRule' (Prod by Tiwezi)

The duo first combined on the recently released Shaku Shaku vibe 'Shempe' by Dj Xclusive and the chemistry required an encore.

Queen of the streets, Mz Kiss features rave of the moment, Slimcase on her first official single of the year titled MeRule.

The song which is produced by Tiwezi sets the ball rolling for what will be an interesting year for the female rapper.

LISTEN HERE

7. San X Sanni - 'Slow Down'

San & Saini is a duo of two brothers with a very unique sound and focused on pushing their sound globally.

The duo recently dropped two introductory tracks which has a huge blend of hip-hop & RnB.

'Slow Down' is dedicated to the ladies and this one caught our attention.

LISTEN HERE

8. Kyrian Asher - 'Exalted Exiles'

Kyrian Asher is a young rapper, producer and songwriter.

'Exalted Exiles' has been released a couple of months now but the joint still sounds fresh with every listen. The rapper

The multi talented rapper who released two EPs in 2016 titled, ''No Place For Wild Dogs '' (V.1) and (V.2) has earned his stripes through his Soundcloud page over the years and has gotten better with every song.

This one is bound to leave you in awe.

LISTEN HERE

9. Akinfelay - 'Afrowave'

Following from his 'Unbeknownst' EP released in December 2017, Akinfelay returns with a new tune titled 'Afrowave'.

Another delightful record, as he claims to have the wave to surf through the times.

LISTEN HERE

10. Kahli Abdu - 'Lonely Girls Club'

Former Chocolate City artist, rapper, producer and 'Bandit', Kahli Abdu pops up on the Nigerian music radar with a new single titled 'Lonely Girls Club'.

Kahli Abdu has been around longer than a minute and has several critically acclaimed projects to his name including the 'Bandits' EP with producer, Kid Konnect.

After seeing the deal with Chocolate City come to a premature end, and parting ways with his VHS Safari collective, Kahli Abdu has been on a low till now.

On the new single, he wonders why he ends up with the lonely girls as he delivers a joint worth of repeated listen.