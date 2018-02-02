news

In the 1st teaser for "Lara and the Beat," Seyi Shay is the titular character: a diva, socialite and party girl.

"Lara and the Beat" is a coming of age movie about the young and beautiful Giwa sisters caught in the center of a financial scandal with their late parents’ Media Empire.

The sisters are forced out of their privileged bubble, and must learn to build their own future and salvage their family’s past.

"Lara and the Beat" stars Somkele Idhlama, Chinedu Ikedieze, Bimbo Manuel, Chioma Akpotha, DJ Xclusive, Deyemi Okanlawon,

It also stars several industry heavyweights including Ademola Adedoyin, Shaffi Bello, Lala Akindoju, Wale Ojo, Akah Nnani, Uche Jombo and much more.

Directed by Tosin Coker, the movie is produced by Biola Alabi, who is popular for the 2017 romantic comedy, "Banana Island Ghost."

"Lara and the Beat" will debut in cinemas on June 8, 2018.