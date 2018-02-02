Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Watch Seyi Shay in 1st teaser for Lara and the Beat

"Lara and the Beat" Seyi Shay is a socialite, diva, party girl in 1st teaser for film

Seyi Shay is a socialite, diva, party girl in 1st teaser for the upcoming movie, "Lara and the Beat."

  • Published:
Lara and the Beat teaser play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In the 1st teaser for "Lara and the Beat," Seyi Shay is the titular character: a diva, socialite and party girl.

"Lara and the Beat" is a coming of age movie about the young and beautiful Giwa sisters caught in the center of a financial scandal with their late parents’ Media Empire.

The sisters are forced out of their privileged bubble, and must learn to build their own future and salvage their family’s past.

Seyi Shay is a socialite, diva, party girl in 1st teaser for upcoming movie, Lara and the Beat play Seyi Shay is a socialite, diva, party girl in 1st teaser for upcoming movie, Lara and the Beat

 

"Lara and the Beat" stars Somkele Idhlama, Chinedu Ikedieze, Bimbo Manuel, Chioma Akpotha, DJ Xclusive, Deyemi Okanlawon

It also stars several industry heavyweights including Ademola Adedoyin, Shaffi Bello, Lala Akindoju, Wale Ojo, Akah Nnani, Uche Jombo and much more.

play Seyi Shay is a socialite, diva, party girl in 1st teaser for upcoming movie, Lara and the Beat (Instagram/Laraandthebeat)

Directed by Tosin Coker, the movie is produced by Biola Alabi, who is popular for the 2017 romantic comedy, "Banana Island Ghost."

"Lara and the Beat" will debut in cinemas on June 8, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Watch Bitto get an erection while comforting Nina (VIDEO)bullet
2 Big Brother Naija Here's how the housemates have been pairedbullet
3 Big Brother Naija Miracle shares a kiss with Nina, Nigerians react...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion Does iROKOtv have better content than cinemas?
Pulse List 5 Nollywood actors to watch out for in 2018
Pulse Opinion Has 2017 been a terrible year for Nollywood movies?
Pulse Opinion How 'real' are reality TV shows?
Pulse Opinion How Nollywood tricks you into seeing bad movies
"Lara and the Beat" Seyi Shay, Vector get first movie role

Movies

Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala Day 4 recap
Big Brother Naija 5 important things you probably missed on day 4
Is an unwanted kiss sexual harassment? Watch Princess try to kiss an uniterested Rico Swavey
Big Brother Naija Is an unwanted kiss sexual harassment? Watch Princess try to kiss an uninterested Rico Swavey
10 actors only true Nollywood fans would remember
Pulse List 10 actors only true Nollywood fans will remember
Huge "Game of Thrones" spoiler reveals that something bad will happen at Winterfell, the home of the Starks.
"Game of Thrones" Huge GOT spoiler reveals something bad will happen at Winterfell